Parkland scoured in urgent search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Parkland scoured in urgent search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s baby

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:02 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 12:40 pm
Officers from London Search and Rescue sweep the area in Wild Park Local Nature Reserve where the urgent search operation continues to find the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Officers from London Search and Rescue sweep the area in Wild Park Local Nature Reserve where the urgent search operation continues to find the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Specialist teams are scouring parkland around a mile from where aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested as the desperate search for their missing baby continues.

Dozens of officers from the Metropolitan Police and a team from London Search and Rescue were seen in Wild Park Local Nature Reserve, which backs onto Hollingbury Golf Course, in Brighton, East Sussex.

The officers, some wearing jackets indicating they were dog handlers, searched underneath sticks and logs close to where the two sites meet.

A uniformed officer was seen standing guard at the entrance to the park, with dog walkers saying they saw police tape cordoning off parts of the woodland.

Constance Marten missing
Metropolitan Police officers and staff from London Search and Rescue could be seen searching woodland on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

By midday members of the team had been on shift for 14 hours, and had walked 13km.

Marten, 39, and Gordon, 45, were arrested in nearby Stanmer Villas on Monday night, within minutes of a tip-off from a member of the public.

CCTV footage from just before they were caught appears to show Gordon, who served 20 years in US jail for rape and battery, limping and using a large stick to walk.

A heavy police presence remained in the area on Wednesday, and a red search-dog van was seen making its way into the adjoining Golf Drive, which leads to the allotments that have been a focus of the police search since the couple were arrested.

A number of marked police vehicles were stationed along Golf Drive and a uniformed officer stood guard at the bottom of the road.

Constance Marten, who was arrested on Monday in Brighton.
Constance Marten, who was arrested on Monday in Brighton (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Allotment users have been told that officers have forced entry to every shed on the site, and will remain there for some time.

Search teams are scouring a vast area of 7 miles by 13 miles as they try to find the two-month-old.

Marten and Gordon have been missing since January 5 when their burning car was found abandoned on the edge of the M61 in Bolton.

They avoided police for 53 days by paying for everything in cash, hiding their faces while on CCTV and moving around frequently, often at night.

It is believed Marten gave birth to her baby in the car, and neither she nor the child received any medical attention while the family were missing.

Constance Marten & Mark Gordon's known movements
(PA Graphics)

The couple have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gross negligence manslaughter as fears for the baby’s safety rise.

In an update on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said police still hoped to find the child safe and well, with a helicopter, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones being used in the search.

However, confirming Marten and Gordon had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, Mr Basford said police had to consider the possibility the baby had “come to harm”.

He said officers had received no information about the welfare or location of the child since the pair were detained.

Constance Marten missing
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford and Superintendent James Collis speaking to the media outside Roedale Valley Allotments, West Sussex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Basford said: “We have had a significant period of time in the custody facility with both Constance and Mark.

“At this time we have not furthered that information, which has now obviously led to the position where we feel that the risk is getting so great that we now have to consider the possibility that the baby has come to harm.

“I can now confirm that they have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and that they remain in custody at police stations in Sussex.

“The baby was not with them and we have not found the baby as yet.”

Constance Marten missing
Police search teams in Brighton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Anyone who may be able to assist in the search for the baby is urged to contact 999.

During the search for the family both Marten’s parents, from whom she was estranged, made public appeals for her to hand herself in.

On Tuesday her father Napier Marten expressed his immense relief that she had been found, but said he remained alarmed that the baby was missing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kenneth Menegbo. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented