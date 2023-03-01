National Parks ‘need long-term plan’ alongside £4.4m funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

National Parks ‘need long-term plan’ alongside £4.4m funding boost

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 1:16 pm
Dartmoor National Park is one of 10 parks in England to receive a one-off funding boost (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dartmoor National Park is one of 10 parks in England to receive a one-off funding boost (Ben Birchall/PA)

England’s National Parks have welcomed a £4.4 million funding boost from the Government but have called for a long-term plan.

The money will be shared equally between 10 National Park Authorities: Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Lake District, New Forest, North Yorkshire Moors, Northumberland, Peak District, South Downs and Yorkshire Dales.

The Government said the funding will support services such as visitor centres and park rangers, as well as the creation of new trails, residential programmes and mobility schemes.

It will also support access and engagement programmes and help to conserve the parks’ natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey praised their contribution to wildlife, tourism, the economy and public access.

She said: “Our National Parks are the jewel in our cherished landscapes. They support thriving communities, economies, wildlife and are important places for public health and well-being.

“This additional £4.4 million of funding will support the important work that National Park Authorities do across our countryside, and allow local people and visitors to enjoy these much-loved spaces.”

The Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme, which funds projects that recover nature or mitigate climate change, is also to be extended until March 2025.

Money from this fund has recently been used to support the reintroduction of beavers in Ewhurst Park, Hampshire, after 400 years.

Andrew McCloy, chairman of National Parks England, said the new funding will ease some short-term financial pressures, but a long-term plan is needed to help them deliver on the Government’s climate and nature targets.

He said: “Today’s announcement is welcome news. At a time when our National Parks are facing a real term reduction in government grant, this additional funding is desperately needed.

“It will provide some short-term help to address significant financial pressures, with cuts to staff and services in a number of National Parks already a reality.

“National Parks account for almost 10% of England’s land area and have ambitious plans to deliver on government targets for nature, climate and public access.

“We have been calling for the powers and resources needed to achieve this ambition. It’s vital that today’s announcement for this one-off funding is backed up by a commitment to support our National Parks in the long term.”

Pamela Woods, chairwoman of Dartmoor National Park Authority, added: “Whilst this is good news, we need to remember that this is, in effect, a sticking plaster.

“A one-off payment does not solve the underlying problem of how to sustain core services in the face of 12 years of real-terms cuts.

“We hope this announcement will prompt thinking about the resources required to deliver the Government’s ambition to make our National Parks better for people and nature, an ambition we share.

“A small investment in core funding for our most loved landscapes has the potential to deliver so much for nature, people and place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend medical incident on Aberdeen’s busy King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
Dartmoor National Park is one of 10 parks in England to receive a one-off funding boost (Ben Birchall/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented