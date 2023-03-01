Search teams using ‘every resource’ they can in hunt for Constance Marten’s baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Search teams using ‘every resource’ they can in hunt for Constance Marten’s baby

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 3:42 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:48 pm
A massive search is under way for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A massive search is under way for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Search teams are using “every resource” at their disposal in the desperate hunt for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, the detective leading the investigation has said.

Hundreds of police officers and search and rescue experts are scouring 90 square miles of the Sussex countryside in a bid to find the baby, who has not had any medical attention since being born in a car in Bolton on January 5.

Metropolitan and Sussex police are using helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones, and teams will continue to work in the coming days, including overnight, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told reporters on Wednesday.

Marten, 35, who comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections, first went missing with boyfriend Mr Gordon, 48, when their car was found abandoned and on fire at the edge of the M61 on January 5.

From there they travelled around the country by taxi, avoiding police by paying for everything in cash, covering their faces while on CCTV and moving locations frequently, often after dark.

They were finally arrested in Brighton on Monday, minutes after a member of the public tipped off police, but their baby was not with them.

The Sun reported that they used Brighton food bank last Wednesday, but did not ask for baby supplies – which were available – and did not have the baby with them.

Constance Marten missing
Metropolitan Police officers and staff from London Search and Rescue could be seen searching woodland on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

They also did not buy any baby supplies from a convenience store shortly before they were arrested.

CCTV footage from just before they were caught appears to show Gordon, who served 20 years in a US jail for rape and battery, limping and using a large stick to walk.

Investigators have applied for an extra 36 hours to question the pair, who are being held on suspicion of child neglect and gross negligence manslaughter.

On Tuesday Mr Basford said that they had given police no information about where their child may be.

Constance Marten, who was arrested on Monday in Brighton.
Constance Marten, who was arrested on Monday in Brighton (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Specialist search teams could be seen scouring parkland around a mile from where the couple were arrested on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police officers and staff from London Search and Rescue were combing through Wild Park Local Nature Reserve, which backs onto Hollingbury Golf Course.

The officers, some wearing jackets indicating they were dog handlers, searched underneath sticks and logs close to where the two sites meet.

A uniformed officer was seen standing guard at the entrance to the park, with dog walkers saying they saw police tape cordoning off parts of the woodland.

Mark Gordon, who was convicted of rape and battery at the age of 14 in the United States and served 20 years in prison.
Mark Gordon, who was convicted of rape and battery at the age of 14 in the United States and served 20 years in prison (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

By midday members of the team had been on shift for 14 hours, and had walked 13km.

A heavy police presence remained in the area on Wednesday near where the couple were arrested, and a red search-dog van was seen making its way into the adjoining Golf Drive, which leads to the allotments that have also been searched.

Allotment users were told that officers had forced entry to every shed on the site, and would remain there for some time.

He said officers had received no information about the welfare or location of the child since the pair were detained.

POLICE Bolton
(PA Graphics)

During the search for the family both Marten’s parents, from whom she was estranged, made public appeals for her to hand herself in.

On Tuesday her father, Napier Marten, expressed his immense relief that she had been found, but said he remained alarmed that the baby was missing.

Anyone with sightings or information is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 3865 or 999.

