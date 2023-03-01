New English National Ballet boss to launch first season with string of premieres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New English National Ballet boss to launch first season with string of premieres

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 4:34 pm
Erina Takahashi plays the role of Swanilda during a dress rehearsal for the English National Ballet’s Coppelia at the Coliseum, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Erina Takahashi plays the role of Swanilda during a dress rehearsal for the English National Ballet’s Coppelia at the Coliseum, London (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The new artistic director of the English National Ballet is to launch his first season with a series of world and UK premieres.

Aaron S Watkin, who took over the role from Tamara Rojo after she led the company for 10 years, announced his programme for the 2023/2024 season on Wednesday.

The season has been designed to represent the vast spectrum of ballet and will forge “ground-breaking new productions while continuing to honour the great tradition of large-scale, classical ballet”.

Opening the season at Sadler’s Wells Theatre with a limited run from September 21 to 30 is a new triple bill, titled Our Voices, which will feature three ballets in diverse styles of classical ballet, neo-classical and contemporary dance.

As part of the production, there will be a world premiere of a new interpretation of Les Noces by US choreographer Andrea Miller and artwork by renowned sculptor Dame Phyllida Barlow.

Presented in its centenary year, Les Noces is a “visceral piece” that sees the dancers joined on stage by a live chorus from Opera Holland Park with accompaniment by the English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Another performance in the collection will see leading choreographer David Dawson return to the English National Ballet for the first time in 15 years.

He will present the world premiere of his latest creation, Four Last Songs, which explores humanity and the circle of life, set to the final score by Richard Strauss.

Completing the programme for Our Voices is the piece Theme and Variations which has been choreographed by George Balanchine.

It will see 13 couples take to the stage alongside a new set and designs by Roberta Guidi di Bagno.

Jonathan Ollivier death
Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Later in the calendar, Akram Khan’s Giselle will return with performances in Manchester and Bristol in October after touring through 10 countries around the world.

Audiences will have the chance to see two versions of the romantic ballet as Mary Skeaping’s production of Giselle will also return to the London Coliseum in January 2024.

This festive season, Nutcracker will go on tour at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, followed by performances at the London Coliseum.

In spring 2024, the UK premiere of Johan Inger’s award-winning Carmen will be staged at Sadler’s Wells.

Originally created for Spain’s Compania Nacional de Danza, this two-act ballet tells the love story of Carmen, Don Jose and the Toreador set to a score by Bizet and Shchedrin with new music from Spanish composer Marc Alvarez.

The 2024 programme will also see Derek Deane’s Swan Lake in-the-round, which features more than 100 performers, return to the Royal Albert Hall in the summer.

Watkin said: “Being entrusted to lead this brilliant organisation is a privilege. I am so grateful to be able to show audiences my vision for English National Ballet and share the immense talent and versatility this company has to offer.

“By pairing works from some of the greatest classical choreographers with visceral new works by some of the most exciting artists working today, I believe we are showcasing the full potential of this brilliant artform for audiences across the country.

“I am proud to build on Tamara’s legacy and will continue to forge innovation and embrace the great tradition of classical ballet.

“I am excited to bring the whole company and our audiences on this journey, as we take English National Ballet into the next chapter in its rich history.”

