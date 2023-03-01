Carrie Johnson recalls Worboys fears at campaign to block killer pilot release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Carrie Johnson recalls Worboys fears at campaign to block killer pilot release

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 7:26 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 6:35 am
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Carrie Johnson recalled her fear over black cab rapist John Worboys’ planned release from jail as she spoke in support of the campaign to keep Joanna Simpson’s killer behind bars.

British Airways captain Robert Brown bludgeoned his wife Ms Simpson to death with a claw hammer in their family home in October 2010 as their two young children cowered in a playroom.

The killer was acquitted of murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and is due to be freed from prison on licence later this year.

Mrs Johnson joined Ms Simpson’s mother, Diana Parkes, on Wednesday at the launch of a campaign aimed at urging Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene to block Brown’s automatic release.

She spoke of her ordeal at the hands of Worboys after he was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum terms of eight years, and gave evidence against him at his trial.

Joanna Simpson murder
Carrie Johnson and Joanna Simpson’s mother Diana Parkes in Westminster for the launch (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking on Wednesday evening at Westminster Chapel in central London, she said: “I remember Hetti (Barkworth-Nanton, Ms Simpson’s close friend) and Diana describing themselves as sitting ducks, powerless to do anything, and I knew that feeling from my own experience.

“When I found out the taxi cab rapist John Worboys was due to be released much earlier than we thought, with no explanation as to why, I remember feeling really scared.”

Mrs Johnson described the case as another instance in which “the law was badly letting the victims down and failing to do its job to protect women”.

But she added that, having campaigned for a judicial review of the Worboys case which led to him being kept behind bars, she believed there was hope for change.

She urged Mr Raab to intervene, saying: “Surely, common sense must prevail.”

Mrs Parkes has warned that Brown will be “very bitter” when he enters the community, having lost his job, his high earnings and his children, who she says never want to see him again.

Joanna Simpson murder
Joanna Simpson (Thames Valley Police/PA)

She said on Wednesday: “Most of his life before prison has been stripped away and he won’t be able to contain his anger and will seek revenge.”

The 83-year-old grandmother described the killing as a “life-changing tragedy which has altered my whole family’s life forever, leaving my grandchildren, aged nine and 10, without a loving and caring mother”.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson made a surprise appearance alongside his wife at the event, where speakers also included shadow domestic violence minister Jess Phillips, former Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.

Ms Phillips has also thrown her weight behind the campaign, saying it was “unfathomable” that Brown, with his history of domestic violence, would be let out of prison.

Joanna Simpson murder
Carrie Johnson, Priti Patel and Jess Phillips in Westminster (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Queen Consort is among others who have supported Mrs Parkes’ wider campaign to tackle violence against women, previously citing her as the inspiration behind her work with domestic abuse victims.

Camilla called last year for more action to address violence against women when she appeared alongside Ms Parkes at Clarence House for Woman’s Hour and BBC Breakfast.

The Justice for Joanna campaign urges supporters to write to their local MP asking them “to put pressure on (Justice Secretary) Dominic Raab to take this case seriously and do the right thing – for Jo, for her family, for all women and girls”.

Joanna Simpson murder
Robert Brown (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Mr Raab has invited Mrs Parkes to meet with him next week to discuss the case, which he says he will be reviewing carefully.

Brown, who believed he was “stitched up” by a prenuptial agreement with 46-year-old Ms Simpson, was cleared of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court in May 2011.

He was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kenneth Menegbo. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented