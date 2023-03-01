Cottage which royal couple must ‘vacate’ has royal links going back to 1680

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cottage which royal couple must ‘vacate’ has royal links going back to 1680

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 10:15 pm
The cottage has royal links going back to the 17th century (Steve Parsons/PA Archive)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to “vacate” Frogmore Cottage.

It is a Grade II listed two-storey, stucco-faced house sitting in the north of the Frogmore Estate on the Windsor Estate.

The estate is the site of Frogmore House, a beautiful 17th century manor which has been a royal residence since 1792, which was where Harry and Meghan had their evening reception after their wedding in May 2018.

Owned by the Crown Estate, it was a gift from Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen, and had been the couple’s UK home.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Joe Giddens/PA)

The house was built from 1680 to 1684 by Charles II’s architect, Hugh May, on the estates of Great and Little Frogmore, which were bought by Henry VIII in the 16th century and let to various tenants.

The name comes from the high number of frogs which live in the low-lying marshy area, which is set within a long sweeping curve of the River Thames.

The lease passed through many hands until 1792 when Queen Charlotte, wife of George III, purchased it to use the house as a country retreat for her and her daughters.

It later became the home of the Duchess of Kent, Queen Victoria’s mother, who is laid to rest in a mausoleum in the grounds.

Frogmore House was repaired, restored and redecorated in the 1980s, revealing lost early 18th-century wall paintings by Louis Laguerre illustrating scenes from Virgil’s Aeneid.



From Queen Charlotte’s time in residence, there is the the Mary Moser Room – painted for her by the celebrated flower artist with sprays and garlands of brightly coloured flowers.

The Duchess of Kent’s lilac-coloured sitting room is recreated as accurately as possible from how it appears in old photographs from 1861.

There is also the Britannia Room where, following the decommissioning of the Royal Yacht in 1997, the Duke of Edinburgh arranged a selection of items to reflect the interior of the much-loved vessel.

The winding lakes, wooded mounds, glades, walks and bridges around the Grade I listed building were laid out in the 1790s, and include a summerhouse designed as a Gothic ruin.

The grounds include the Mausoleum of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and the Royal Burial Ground where Harry’s great great uncle, the abdicated King Edward VIII, is buried with his wife, Wallis Simpson, later Duchess of Windsor.

In 2019, royal accounts revealed that Meghan and Harry paid £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment and rental of Frogmore Cottage.

The couple faced a public backlash when the cost of refurbishing the home initially fell to the taxpayer.

The bill included structural work, rewiring and flooring, among other costs.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

