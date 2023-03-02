Nearly 120 more electric buses to be rolled out in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Nearly 120 more electric buses to be rolled out in England

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 12:04 am
Nearly 120 new battery electric buses will be deployed in England as part of a £25.3 million Government investment (Colin Underhill/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Nearly 120 new battery electric buses will be deployed in England as part of a £25.3 million Government investment (Colin Underhill/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Nearly 120 new battery electric buses will be deployed in England as part of a £25.3 million Government investment.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said 117 of the zero-emission vehicles will be rolled out in Yorkshire, Norfolk and Hampshire.

The buses will be manufactured in Northern Ireland by Wrightbus and operated by First Bus.

The local authorities which will use a share of the funding from the Zero Emission Buses Regional Area scheme to purchase the vehicles are: Norfolk County Council; Portsmouth City Council; Hampshire County Council; West Yorkshire Combined Authority and City of York Council.

This brings total Government funding to almost £300 million for up to 1,395 zero-emission buses in England.

Roads minister Richard Holden said: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and these new British-built zero-emission buses will support hundreds of high-quality, manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland, grow our economy and help clean up the air in towns and cities across the country.

“We’re providing an additional £25.3 million to roll out 117 new buses to provide residents in Yorkshire, Norfolk and Portsmouth with better, cleaner and quieter journeys, as we step up a gear to reach net zero faster and level up transport across the country.”

First Bus managing director Janette Bell said: “We are delighted to be accelerating investment in the electrification of our bus fleet and infrastructure, supported by co-funding from the Department for Transport.

“As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the Government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system.

“We are rapidly transforming our business with zero-emission bus fleets and will continue to work closely with central and local government across the UK to deliver our decarbonisation plans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
3
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
Nearly 120 new battery electric buses will be deployed in England as part of a £25.3 million Government investment (Colin Underhill/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
To go with story by Keith Findlay. AAB expansion in the US Picture shows; Douglas Michael, partner and US tax practice lead, AAB. don't know. Supplied by Designtastic Date; Unknown
Aberdeen firm AAB goes transatlantic with latest buyout
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 4-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Pittodrie, on November 04, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Leighton Clarkson: Aberdeen move has given me my confidence back
Josh SIms in action for Ross County against Hearts.
Malky Mackay feels added competition for places will bring out best in Ross County…
Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie has been called up to the Scotland under-19s squad. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish Picture shows; Great British Menu MARCH 2023. BBC Two. Supplied by Optomen/Great British Menu Date; Unknown
Great British Menu stint comes to an end for Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish
Jim Goodwin during his time in charge of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed as Dundee United manager until the end of…
The images of the shocking fly-tipping was spotted last week. Image: Ron Miller.
Fly-tippers strike again in Dyce amid warnings it will continue following closure of nearby…
Sale leader at £5,000 was the champion heifer from John and Craig Robertson of Newton of Logierait. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
RNAS show: Laurencekirk and Pitlochry breeders lead the way
The sale of pedigree bulls attracted large ringside of buyers and a top price of 13,000gns. Pictured is the reserve Simmental champion from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
RNAS show: Bumper crowd flocks to Thainstone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented