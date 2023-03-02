What the papers say – March 2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Thursday papers are led by further revelations from a tranche of leaked messages published by The Daily Telegraph.

The paper says former health secretary Matt Hancock was involved in a bitter behind-the-scenes clash with then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson over moves to keep schools open during the Covid pandemic.

The Independent also carries the leak of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages.

The Daily Mirror and Metro say the leaks have sparked “fury” among grieving Covid families.

The Guardian reports the saga risks damaging the public’s confidence in the official Covid inquiry.

Elsewhere, The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express report Harry and Meghan have been told they must “vacate” their UK home of Frogmore Cottage, close to Windsor Castle.

New NHS guidance urges GPs to offer alternatives to antidepressants and painkillers for repeat patients in a bid to tackle addiction to prescription pills, according to The Times.

The Financial Times leads with Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey signalling financial markets are wrong to assume the firm will further raise interest rates.

The i reports the Government is considering vaccinating UK poultry against bird flu.

And the Daily Star says Jeremy Clarkson may soon be leaving his role as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?