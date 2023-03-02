William and Kate meet business leaders with Norway’s Crown Prince and Princess

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prince and Princess of Wales and Norway’s Crown Prince and Princess have staged a meeting with leading Norwegian businesses working on green energy solutions.

William and Kate welcomed Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to Windsor Castle where the foursome sat down with the senior executives.

William, Kate and Norway’s Crown Prince and Princess meet with business executives from Norwegian companies (Kensington Palace/PA)

Those invited were Alex Grant, senior vice president and UK country manager for Equinor, an energy company and reportedly the UK’s largest gas supplier.

Oyvind Eriksen, chief executive officer of Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, also attended alongside Borre Jacobsen, managing director of the carbon storage service Northern Lights JV, and Norway’s ambassador to the UK Wegger Christian Strommen.