US drops bid to extradite British businessman linked to Russian oligarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

US drops bid to extradite British businessman linked to Russian oligarch

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 10:45 am
Squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Belgrave Square, central London, in March 2022 (PA)
Squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Belgrave Square, central London, in March 2022 (PA)

The US has dropped a bid to extradite a British businessman accused of conspiring to violate sanctions imposed by the US government on a Russian oligarch.

Graham Bonham-Carter, 62, was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) last October, accused of funding properties bought by Oleg Deripaska and expatriating his artwork.

Mr Deripaska, an industrialist who founded the Rusal aluminium company and is considered an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has an estimated wealth of more than £2 billion.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) said Mr Bonham-Carter was wanted to face three charges – conspiring to violate and evade US sanctions in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), violating IEEPA, and wire fraud – each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Mr Bonham-Carter appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on December 12 last year, when the court heard he would argue he should not be extradited because Mr Deripaska was not subject to UK sanctions at the time.

His barrister Gavin Irwin said one of the issues in the case was “whether the breaches of sanctions properly constitute extradition offences because the individual to whom alleged assistance was supplied was not designated in the UK at the time”.

District Judge Sarah Turnock set a two-day hearing for May 22 and said Mr Bonham-Carter would next appear for a case management hearing on March 3.

However, the court on Friday told the PA news agency the case was concluded on February 9.

“The court received an email from the Home Office on behalf of the US authorities requesting the extradition order be withdrawn,” a spokeswoman said.

Mr Deripaska was initially sanctioned by the US for “having acted or purported to act on behalf of, directly or indirectly, a senior official of the government of the Russian Federation, and for operating in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy”.

After an investigation conducted with “substantial assistance” from the NCA, Mr Bonham-Carter was accused of engaging in more than one million dollars (£900,000) of illicit transactions to fund real estate properties in the US for Mr Deripaska’s benefit.

It was alleged the businessman was instructed by Mr Deripaska to set up a company, GBCM Limited, to manage his properties, including two in New York City and one in Washington DC.

The DoJ said money was sent from a GBCM Limited account in Russia to pay for staff salaries and property taxes and to maintain the oligarch’s properties.

Mr Deripaska was one of seven oligarchs hit with sanctions by the UK on March 10 last year. He was described as being “closely associated” with the Russian government and its leader and “involved in destabilising and threatening” Ukraine.

Four days after the sanctions were imposed, four protesters broke into one of Mr Deripaska’s properties in Belgravia Square, London, before declaring it “belongs to Ukrainian refugees”.

Mr Bonham-Carter had his bank accounts frozen at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last March after it was alleged they contained money linked to Mr Deripaska.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”

The DoJ and NCA have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
CR0019229 Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Arcadia Bar &; Games opens its doors for the first time in Aberdeen Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; The Ninian Central is the largest platform in the UK. -. Supplied by CNR International Date; Unknown
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Heavy snow and icy conditions are being predicted for next week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

Dr Gray's hospital
Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service
Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
'More than just whisky': 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Council takes keys to Countesswells school Picture shows; Education convener Martin Greig. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 01/03/2023
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs. Image supplied by Rainer Fuhrmann/Shutterstock
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy
Energy Voice: managing director, Mike Beveridge, Simmons and Co, Waverley Place, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 16-7-18
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is
Richard Hanratty leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Hare courser branded 'lazy' after he didn't bother to get out of car as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented