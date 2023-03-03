How to drive safely in cold weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to drive safely in cold weather

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 12:42 pm
The UK is expected to be plunged into chilly temperatures next week, with weather warnings already issued for large parts of the country (PA)
The UK is expected to be plunged into chilly temperatures next week, with weather warnings already issued for large parts of the country (PA)

The UK is expected to be plunged into chilly temperatures next week, with weather warnings already issued for large parts of the country.

Cold weather will bring a greater chance of ice and snow on the roads, making driving conditions more difficult as a result.

So how can you make sure you are as safe as possible when out on the roads in these conditions?

We’ve got some tips.

– Make sure your car is thoroughly defrosted

Cars covered with snow amid cold weather (David Cheskin/PA)
Cars should be cleared of snow and ice before journeys are made (PA)

Sub-zero temperatures will cause your car to freeze over and you need to make sure any ice is thoroughly cleared away before setting off on your journey. You can use a tried-and-tested ice scraper to remove it from the windscreen and windows, or there are some ‘spray’ products which make quick work of it instead.

If there is any snow on your vehicle, that needs to be completely removed too. Snow left on a car’s roof can go hard and fly off when on the move, potentially causing an issue for motorists behind.

– Do not leave your vehicle unattended to warm up

Though it might be tempting to start your car’s engine and head back inside while the car defrosts, it should be avoided. You should always stay with your vehicle while it is in operation.

Leaving your car running on its own leaves you open to potential theft and some insurers might not pay out if they find out you left the car running while unattended.

– Take your time

Snowy road
Drivers have been urged to give themselves extra time during bad weather (GEM Motoring Assist/AP)

When it comes to icy conditions, it pays to take your time. Giving yourself a little extra breathing space leaves you better equipped to deal with issues like a slide or a blockage in the road.

So slow down and give yourself plenty of time to make your journey.

– Leave extra space

Ice and snow seriously hamper a car’s ability to slow down effectively so you should definitely be leaving more space between yourself and the vehicle in front. It gives you more time to brake should the car ahead of you start to slow down.

Giving extra space also means traffic can move more continuously.

– Stick to major roads

Winter weather Dec 18th 2022
Main roads are more likely to have been gritted (PA)

Gritters will work across the country to ensure roads are kept as safe as possible, but many are not able to access minor roads or some country lanes. Because of this, you are safest on dual carriageways and other major roads – if there’s the option – as these are more likely to be gritted entirely.

So if you do need to travel, try and stick to these major roads.

– Do not brake on ice

Ice brings a whole different aspect to driving. Particularly in the UK, ‘black’ ice can prove to be quite the problem and can cause a car to slide or skid unexpectedly. If you notice your car begin to slide, do not be tempted to apply the brakes as this can exaggerate the problem. Try to keep your steering straight too because if you turn it and the car regains traction, it could shoot you off in another direction.

Try to maintain your speed and, essentially, do not make any sudden movements that could unsettle the car and cause you to crash.

– If there is any doubt, stay at home

One of the easiest ways to stay safe is to avoid travel if you think the conditions make driving too dangerous. If there is snow or ice about, then think about whether you actually need to travel and make a decision based on that.

It is also a lot less stressful than trying to battle through poor conditions.

1
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
2
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
3
CR0019229 Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
4
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
5
Arcadia Bar &; Games opens its doors for the first time in Aberdeen Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
6
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
7
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; The Ninian Central is the largest platform in the UK. -. Supplied by CNR International Date; Unknown
8
Heavy snow and icy conditions are being predicted for next week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
10
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
