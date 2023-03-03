King and Queen Consort to make first state visits to France and Germany

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King and Queen Consort will make their first state visits to France and Germany, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles and Camilla will travel to the French capital Paris and then continue onwards to Berlin in Germany during a six-day visit which begins on March 26.

Aspects of the trip reflect what are believed to be the wishes of the host countries to mark the historic visits of the nation’s new head of state.

The King and Queen Consort will tour France and Germany over six days (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The King will be the first British monarch to give a speech from France’s senate chamber, to senators and national assembly members, and the first UK sovereign to address German politicians from the Bundestag.

Chris Fitzgerald, the King’s deputy private secretary, said the visit was at the request of the British Government following invitations from the French and German presidents.

Outlining the trip he added: “The visit will celebrate the UK’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values.

“It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change, respond to the conflict in Ukraine, seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.

Charles with France’s President Emmanuel Macron during the Cop26 climate change summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

“As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom’s bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties’ visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community – key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries.

“There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation.”