Helen Pankhurst: I think it’s sad the way that Meghan has been treated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Helen Pankhurst: I think it’s sad the way that Meghan has been treated

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 2:37 pm
The Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)

The great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst has described the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex as “sad”.

Dr Helen Pankhurst told the PA news agency people are “so uncomfortable still” with “a woman standing up for herself – not just smiling”.

The 58-year-old added: “Expectations are still around women just looking, and men doing and saying. As soon as a woman does and says, there’s a lot of critique.

“As soon as the woman shines, there’s a lot of critique.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dr Helen Pankhurst received a CBE in 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan, who has been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage with her husband the Duke of Sussex, has faced criticism since speaking out about her experience in the royal family.

Jeremy Clarkson’s comments that he “hated” her were published in The Sun in December, with the presenter and journalist later saying he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”.

Pankhurst told PA: “The media portrayal and the hounding of celebrities – one minute they’re up on a pedestal and the next minute they’re being raked through the dirt and treated appallingly – is really harmful to everyone, not least those who are in the middle of that.

“I think it’s sad the way that she has been treated.”

The gender equality activist, scholar and senior adviser to Care International has launched a podcast ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8, co-hosted by singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Stars including Beverley Knight, Raye and Imelda May performed songs for the one-off special episode, Walk4Women.

Pankhurst co-hosts the podcast with Sophie Eilis-Bextor (Walk4Women/PA)

David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Lemn Sissay have all also shared messages of support.

The podcast, designed to be listened to while walking, features interviews by Pankhurst and Ellis-Bextor with women in leadership positions, including Daria Khrystenko, a Ukrainian refugee who fled Kyiv and now helps other refugees to settle in Poland.

Also featured is Sherine Ibrahim, who supports women and girls impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes in February, and works to prevent sexual exploitation.

Pankhurst, whose famous activist ancestors also include grandmother Sylvia Pankhurst and aunt Christabel Pankhurst, said looking at natural disasters such as the earthquake or other humanitarian crises through the lens of gender is “so imperative and so lacking”.

She said: “Women are socially and biologically experiencing different things.

“Socially, they’re involved in care of the elderly, the young, the disabled, the ill. They are responsible for making sure that families can eat.

Daria Khrystenko in Bucha, Ukraine (Care/PA)

“Biologically, there are issues around pregnancy and menstruation and all sorts of factors that need to be considered in any emergency.

“Young girls [are] particularly vulnerable. Patterns of early marriage often increase in situations of insecurity… Girls are more likely to be pulled out of education.”

In the UK, the cost-of-living crisis will leave women even more vulnerable to violence, she warned.

“Violence is so endemic here – as it is globally – [and it’s] particularly bad in situations of crisis. We saw that even with Covid, a form of crisis, and we will see it with the cost of living.

“In any crisis, you tend to see violence go up – there’s a global pattern that happens like that. So yes, we will see those figures [come out in relation to the cost of living].”