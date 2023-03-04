Point Break and Natural Born Killers actor Tom Sizemore dies at the age of 61

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Point Break and Natural Born Killers actor Tom Sizemore dies at the age of 61

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 5:23 am
ERGXJ1 Tom Sizemore at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Total Recall’ held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on August 1, 2012.
US actor Tom Sizemore, known for roles in films including Point Break and Natural Born Killers, has died at the age of 61.

Sizemore had been placed into a coma in intensive care since suffering a brain aneurysm and collapsing at his Los Angeles home on February 18.

He died in his sleep on Friday at a hospital in Burbank, California, his manager Charles Lago confirmed to the AP news agency.

Shortly before his death, the actor’s family announced that they were “now deciding end-of-life matters”.

Sizemore’s first major appearance was in the 1989 Oliver Stone film Born On The Fourth Of July.

The performance opened doors in Hollywood and he carved out a niche playing the quintessential hardman, from gangsters to bodyguards and soldiers.

He secured supporting roles in blockbusters such as Point Break, True Romance and Natural Born Killers.

Showbiz/Spielberg & stars
The US actor (left) had been placed into a coma in intensive care since suffering a brain aneurysm on February 18 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He was widely praised for his  portrayal of professional thief Michael Cheritto in the heist film 1995 Heat, written and directed by Michael Mann and starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

As well as movies, he also made a memorable contribution to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City voicing mob boss Sonny Forelli.

Sizemore had a history of drug addiction, details of which he shared in his autobiography.

He was married to actress Maeve Quinlan, known for her role in US soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful, between 1996 and 1999.

In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against former girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, and was ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme before beginning a jail term.

In 2018, an actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he allegedly groped her as an 11-year-old during production on the 2005 film Born Killers.

Sizemore strongly denied the allegation and the suit was dismissed.

He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, and his brother Paul, all of whom were reportedly by his side when he died.

