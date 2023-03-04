Alliance willing to test legality of Stormont’s voting system, Naomi Long warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Alliance willing to test legality of Stormont’s voting system, Naomi Long warns

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 2:19 pm
Alliance leader Naomi Long addresses her party conference at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast (Neil Harrison/Alliance/PA)
Alliance leader Naomi Long addresses her party conference at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast (Neil Harrison/Alliance/PA)

Alliance leader Naomi Long has warned that her party is willing to test the legality of Stormont’s “discriminatory” voting structures.

Addressing her party conference in Belfast, Mrs Long expressed frustration that the UK and Irish governments had not moved to deliver reform of the powersharing institutions to release them from the unionist/nationalist “straitjacket” created by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Last year, the cross-community party proposed changes to voting systems within both the Stormont Assembly chamber and at the Executive table to ensure votes cast by MLAs who consider themselves neither unionist nor nationalist are given the same weight as others.

It is understood the party has now sought legal advice on whether the existing arrangements are human rights compliant. Party officials sought the advice to establish whether a legal challenge could be mounted in the courts.

Alliance has also proposed ending the ability of any Stormont party to veto the formation of a ministerial executive.

The DUP is currently exercising its veto in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol – meaning the Assembly cannot conduct business and a ministerial executive cannot function.

Sinn Fein previously used its veto to collapse the executive in 2017.

The UK Government has cut the pay of MLAs by 27.5% amid the current impasse. Mrs Long said while MLAs could not be expected to be paid in full when Stormont was collapsed, she said the Government should go further and cut the entire salary of MLAs belonging to the party blocking the restoration of the institutions.

The Alliance Party, which aligns as neither unionist nor nationalist, has been boosted by a series of successful recent elections. In last May’s Assembly poll, it emerged as the third largest party with 17 seats – more than doubling its representation in the devolved legislature.

Mrs Long told conference delegates at the Stormont Hotel that powersharing was at risk of “death by a thousand collapses”.

The former justice minister said it was time to implement her party’s reform proposals.

“Irrespective of whether the DUP decide that it’s in their own party-political interests to return to Stormont – for we know that’s all that matters to them – the current system of stop-go, up-down, ransom politics needs to end,” she said.

“That is in Northern Ireland’s interests and that should be the priority.

Brexit
The Assembly is in cold storage due to the DUP blocking its functioning (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I am weary of successive governments telling us that we have won the intellectual argument on reform – this isn’t debate club or an academic exercise. It isn’t about being right, it’s about delivering solutions.

“We do not want to be patronised and patted on the head. We want our mandate, our votes and our voters’ votes to be treated as equal to everyone else’s. We want the people who vote for us to have a stable, functioning government. No more excuses. No more delays.

“Failure to act is ruining people’s lives and jeopardising the Good Friday Agreement itself.

“By responding to those who up-end the institutions, by pandering to their demands time after time, rather than ending their ability to do so, they are condemning devolution to death by a thousand collapses.”

The 1998 Good Friday peace agreement saw the creation of a system that required the biggest political bloc of unionists to share power with the biggest bloc of nationalists in a mandatory coalition.

Currently, an administration cannot be formed unless the biggest unionist party and the biggest nationalist party agree to participate in it.

Alliance wants to change this mandatory coalition system, thus removing the ability of any big party to prevent an executive being established.

The party also wants to reform the community designation system at Stormont, which effectively hands blocs of unionists or nationalists a veto in contentious votes in both the Assembly and Executive.

The controversial method means parties, such as Alliance, that designate as neither cannot influence votes where the results are determined by how many unionists and nationalists support or reject a proposal.

Alliance insists this system is no longer fit for purpose, as an increasing number of MLAs in the Assembly are designated as “others” and are unable to have a say in contentious decisions.

Naomi Long interview
Naomi Long said it was time for reforms to be adopted (Liam McBurney/PA)

It favours an alternative method whereby controversial votes require a weighted majority to pass.

“To sit in the Chamber and listen to others wax lyrical about being treated like second-class citizens, when their votes count for more than ours, is frankly an affront to democracy,” Mrs Long said.

“Not only is it not acceptable, it might well be unlawful, and, conference, we are willing to put that to the test if we have to.

“Because this isn’t just about us as a political party and the way in which our votes and our voters are made count for less. It is about how ransom politics disadvantages everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Mrs Long insisted it has always been envisaged that the Good Friday Agreement arrangements could be adjusted as politics developed in Northern Ireland.

“The Good Friday Agreement was always designed to be a foundation on which we could build a better, more shared and prosperous future for all our people – it was never and should never become the ceiling of our ambitions for Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Our proposals for reform enshrine the right of parties to be in government based on the strength of their electoral mandate. However, they remove the right of any one party to deny the people of Northern Ireland a government.

“They allow those who wish to get on with the work of government to do so and those who refuse to sit it out if they choose – no-one is being excluded, unlike the current absurdity where everyone is.

“And, conference, I doubt that either of the two main parties would actually walk away from government if they thought for one second that it would continue without them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
'Shame on SNP councillors': Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
Road near Parkhill Garden Centre
Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don
Coire an t-Sneachda mountain covered in snow
Injured Cairngorm climber taken in a helicopter during 'heavy snow shower' after suffering a…
CalMac ferry
Oban to Castlebay ferry cancelled amid 'medical emergency' onboard
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
Boats of the CalMac fleet - what age are ferries on the West Coast…
Canteen staff are proving very difficult to find. Image: Stock.
Western Isles patients may have to eat ready meals as hospital canteen faces closure…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. A young Shetlander who used a Modern Apprenticeship to achieve her dream of working on a farm on the islands has been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Murray. Shetland. Supplied by Jamie Milne Date; 03/03/2023
Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Heidi Talbot is coming to Aberdeen later this month. Image: Heidi Talbot.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global

Editor's Picks

Most Commented