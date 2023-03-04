Aunt of murdered lawyer Zara Aleena joins march calling for end to male violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Aunt of murdered lawyer Zara Aleena joins march calling for end to male violence

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 5:14 pm
Farah Naz, the aunt of murdered aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena, spoke out during a Million Women Rise march from Oxford Street to Trafalgar Square in London (Helen William/PA)
Farah Naz, the aunt of murdered aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena, spoke out during a Million Women Rise march from Oxford Street to Trafalgar Square in London (Helen William/PA)

The aunt of murdered aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena has said she is “always hopeful” that a system, which is “broken across the board” and does not protect women, can change.

Farah Naz was speaking as she joined hundreds of people who marched to remember and grieve for women and girls killed through male violence and to call for action to tackle it.

Supporters of the Million Women Rise (MWR) collective who walked through central London’s West End shopping district to Trafalgar Square on Saturday claimed that the lack of action against male violence amounted to state inflicted or sanctioned abuse.

They drummed, chanted and carried signs saying “together we can end male violence” and “women are not the problem” during the protest ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Million Women Rise rally
Farah Naz, the aunt of murdered aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena, holds up a banner (Helen William/PA)

Ms Naz told the PA news agency: “Zara’s loss is society’s loss.”

She added: “Zara has brought me, my sister and my friends here but we are here for all women, all girls, to make a change and to make some meaning out of the tragedy that has happened to us.

“We are in trauma but at the same time we are really heartened by the support in society of all sectors and leaders.

“We are hopeful that things can change for other women and girls.

Failings in the probation service were among the issues which meant a known perpetrator was free to murder Ms Aleena.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, was handed a life sentence and jailed for at least 38 years after admitting sexually assaulting and murdering the 35-year-old law graduate in Ilford, east London, in June last year.

Murderers sentencing
Zara Aleena was murdered in east London (Family/PA)

With her voice breaking, Ms Naz said: “We lost Zara but we don’t want her death to be the end.

“Zara’s loss is society’s loss and we have, as victims, to become more than that. There has to be work with communities and leaders.

“The protest today is shining a light on the mistakes and on a system that is broken across the board.

“We know from Zara’s case that probation made a series of mistakes, huge errors, that are so deeply painful for us as a family, and for us as a society to be aware of, because it means that women are not safe.”

The number of women who are murdered is a sign that something is wrong, she added.

Ms Naz said: “We already know that domestic violence leads to so many deaths and, that as it is not treated as any other form of violence, we have seen a lack of convictions which then releases men to murder women.

“We know that probation has collapsed because of the privatisation that has happened and has then led to a system that is broken and has not been attended to.

“We know that reviews have been written from when other people have been murdered and the recommendations have not been followed up.

“We know that government leaders have failed us.

“We know that the systems have failed us but there are also people working to change that.”

Danyal Hussein was jailed for a minimum of 35 years after murdering sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in 2020.

Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis, a pair of Met Police constables who took photos of the murdered sisters and shared the images on WhatsApp groups, were later jailed.

In a video message of support, Mina Smallman, the mother of the sisters, told the marchers: “We have so much important work to do.

“The slogan I would like us all to adopt is that ‘it’s time’. We have had enough talk. We have had enough rhetoric. Now we are demanding that those in power put girls and women’s safety at the forefront.”

MWR also noted that serial rapist David Carrick kept his job as a Metropolitan Police officer despite multiple reports against him, allowing him to commit a string of offences over almost 20 years.

The disgraced 48-year-old Pc, who was described as a “monster” and “evil” by some of his dozen victims, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after carrying out a “catalogue of violent and brutal” sex attacks between 2003 and 2020.

The cost-of-living crisis is also trapping women with perpetrators and decimating vital support services, MWR warned.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
'Shame on SNP councillors': Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
Road near Parkhill Garden Centre
Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don
Coire an t-Sneachda mountain covered in snow
Injured Cairngorm climber taken in a helicopter during 'heavy snow shower' after suffering a…
CalMac ferry
Oban to Castlebay ferry cancelled amid 'medical emergency' onboard
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
Boats of the CalMac fleet - what age are ferries on the West Coast…
Canteen staff are proving very difficult to find. Image: Stock.
Western Isles patients may have to eat ready meals as hospital canteen faces closure…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. A young Shetlander who used a Modern Apprenticeship to achieve her dream of working on a farm on the islands has been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Murray. Shetland. Supplied by Jamie Milne Date; 03/03/2023
Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Heidi Talbot is coming to Aberdeen later this month. Image: Heidi Talbot.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global

Editor's Picks

Most Commented