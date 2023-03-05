Why is my train ticket becoming more expensive?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why is my train ticket becoming more expensive?

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 12:04 am
Train fare rises are always a controversial issue (James Manning/PA)
Train fare rises are always a controversial issue (James Manning/PA)

Train fare rises are always a controversial issue.

The PA news agency answers 10 key questions about this year’s increase.

– What is happening?

Train fares in England and Wales will increase by up to 5.9% on average from Sunday.

– What about Scotland?

ScotRail fares are frozen until the end of March and no decision has been announced about future plans.

– Who determines how much more expensive my train ticket will be?

The cap on regulated fare rises is controlled by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments.

– What tickets are regulated?

Some season tickets, off-peak return tickets and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

– How are increases usually calculated?

They are traditionally linked to the previous July’s Retail Price Index measure of inflation, which in 2022 was 12.3%.

Bristol Temple Meads station (Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol Temple Meads station (Ben Birchall/PA)

– What about this year?

The Westminster and Welsh Government aligned this year’s rises with July’s average earnings growth, which was 5.9%.

– What about unregulated fares?

These fares are expected to rise by a similar amount.

Although the fares are set by operators, their decisions are heavily influenced by governments after they took on financial liabilities.

– Where does the money go?

The Rail Delivery Group says 98p of every £1 spent on train tickets goes towards running and maintaining services.

– Is there any way of avoiding the rise in fares?

Savvy commuters renewed their season tickets in the days before the annual increase.

– Any other tips on limiting the cost of train travel?

Passengers can save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak, and booking in advance – although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly those made by commuters.

