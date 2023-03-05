Prince’s Foundation partners with Chanel to run embroidery course for students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince’s Foundation partners with Chanel to run embroidery course for students

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 12:04 am
Students of The Prince’s Foundation (Leanne Punshon, Little Bird Photography)
Students of The Prince's Foundation (Leanne Punshon, Little Bird Photography)

The Prince’s Foundation, which was founded by the King, has partnered with French luxury fashion house Chanel to begin running an intensive embroidery programme for aspiring designers.

Recent university graduates will be able to apply for the 24-week course, known as the Metiers d’Arts education programme, which will be held at the King’s Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

Six students are selected each year and awarded bursaries for their living costs.

They benefit from the guidance of tutors who usually work from the le19M hub in Paris, which hosts workshops and a gallery space, alongside creative directors of other luxury fashion brands including Lesage, Atelier Montex and Lemarie.

The programme began at the end of January and focuses on developing creative practice, skills and refinement.

Students of The Prince's Foundation at The Chanel Métiers d'Arts Training Atelier at Highgrove on March 3 (Leanne Punshon, Little Bird Photography).
Students of The Prince’s Foundation at The Chanel Metiers d’Arts Training Atelier at Highgrove (Leanne Punshon/Little Bird Photography)

Emily Cherrington, director of The Prince’s Foundation, said the charity hopes the course will “equip students with a wide range of creative and practical skills”.

“Building on The Prince’s Foundation’s excellence in education and training in fashion and textiles, this partnership with a global industry leader in Chanel is incredibly exciting for everyone associated with our charity,” she said.

“We are hopeful that, by allying our passion for sustainability and craft with the culture and expertise of Chanel and le19M, we will equip students with a wide range of creative and practical skills, geared towards high-end atelier studio practice.”

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel SAS and le19M, added: “We are delighted to be working with The Prince’s Foundation on this exciting educational partnership.

“Our long-standing vision has been to nurture and develop the specialist skills of the Metiers d’art in order to recruit, train and transmit their savoir-faire to the next generation.

“Initiatives like this program are a way to highlight today’s relevance of these traditional metiers, ensuring they have a legitimate place in the creation of tomorrow.

“It also reaffirms our commitment to artisan skills, innovation, and sustainable development.”

The Prince’s Foundation’s education hub director, Daniel McAuliffe, said the course will involve lectures, presentations and critiques.

“The fellowship will focus on hand-embroidery and beading skills, providing students with access to studio space, expert tuition and materials,” he said.

“Throughout the programme, there are opportunities for students to expand their creative process and presentation skills through contextual studies lectures, presentations and critiques.

“Six students will be selected each year and awarded bursaries to help towards the cost of living.

“This practice-based learning encourages creativity, builds skill-confidence and prepares recent graduates to become artisan embroiderers of the future.”

