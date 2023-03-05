Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps Film Independent Spirit Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Awards season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All At Once continued its run of success at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, once again claiming a slew of top prizes.

The sci-fi epic took home best picture, best leading performance, and best director for filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The pair used their acceptance speeches to praise all those who advocate for “new fresh voices” within the film industry.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert used their acceptance speeches to praise all those who advocate for ‘new fresh voices’ within the film industry (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“It is so easy for us to become lost in this industry and so easy for our little spirits to get crushed,” said Kwan, as they collected best director.

“You never get to come up on stage and you never get acknowledged, but what you do for the independent film community is immeasurable and it means the world to us because you changed our lives.

“Keep changing people’s lives.”

Later, after Everything Everywhere… was announced as best feature, Scheinert added: “Thank you to everyone who made crazy, weird independent movies – those movies changed my life.”

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best lead performance for Everything Everywhere All At Once (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film’s star Michelle Yeoh won in the gender-neutral best leading performance category, while Ke Huy Quan won best supporting performance.

Addressing “the Daniels” in her speech, Yeoh said: “My boys, thank you for writing such an incredible script that gave us the opportunity to be here, to be seen and to be heard.

Several British and Irish names were nominated at the awards show, which took place in Santa Monica, California, though there was little success.

Scottish director Charlotte Wells took home best first feature for her film Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio.

Director Charlotte Wells, from right, speaks to actors Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio as they accept the award for best first feature for Aftersun (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film sees Mescal play a father struggling to connect with his daughter (Corio) through a holiday in Turkey.

Mescal was tipped for the best lead performance category, but lost out to Yeoh.

The success of Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Spirit Awards further marks it out as a frontrunner at the Oscars, due to take place next week on March 12.