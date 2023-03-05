Olympic champion Nicola Adams launches boxing programme with King’s charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams is launching a boxing programme with the King’s youth charity.

The programme, Get Started With Boxing With Nicola Adams And The Prince’s Trust, will introduce young people to the sport while building their self-confidence, motivation and skills for work.

It will focus on those from disadvantaged backgrounds or struggling to get their life on track.

Adams, an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, said: “Boxing has always been a safe space for me where I can be myself; but it has also given me the courage to go out and achieve my goals in life.

“It is important for me to help and support young people as goodwill ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, because I know what it’s like to struggle.

“When I was young, having a support network like the trust would have been so helpful.

“With that advice and guidance available to me, I would have more easily been able to overcome the challenges I faced.

“For young people today – having been faced with the pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis – it’s really important they have somewhere to go for support.”

The programme, to be launched for 16 to 25-year-olds later this year, will be a mix of practical and theory sessions focusing on boosting confidence and developing an understanding of fitness and boxing techniques.