Sir Frederick Barclay set for latest round of money fight with ex-wife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Retired businessman Sir Frederick Barclay is to face the next round of a High Court fight over money with his ex-wife.

A judge ordered Sir Frederick, 88, to hand Lady Hiroko Barclay, 80, lump sums totalling £100 million in May 2021 following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

Sir Jonathan Cohen said at the time Sir Frederick had behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion during the couple’s dispute.

Lady Barclay, who had petitioned for divorce on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, subsequently complained that Sir Frederick had not paid her as ordered – and alleged that he was in contempt of court.

Lady Hiroko Barclay alleges that Sir Frederick has not paid what she was granted by a court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Jonathan is due to oversee the latest stage of the litigation at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.

The judge ruled in July last year that Sir Frederick was in contempt as a result of failing to pay about £245,000 that he owed Lady Barclay for legal fees and maintenance.

He was then told at the last hearing, in February, that Sir Frederick had made a “proposal”, but no detail was given and the proceedings were adjourned until March 6.

The court heard Lady Barclay would not take any further enforcement action before today’s hearing.

Sir Frederick Barclay, right, with his twin brother, Sir David Barclay, after they were knighted (Michael Stephens/PA)

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David Barclay, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died aged 86 in January 2021.

Their interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.