Plants’ genetic defences may hold key for crop protection, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Plants’ genetic defences may hold key for crop protection, researchers say

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 12:27 pm
Scientists have discovered how plants store the memory of being attacked in their genes (Dan Law/PA)
Scientists have discovered how plants store the memory of being attacked in their genes (Dan Law/PA)

Improving the stress memory of crops could make them more resistant to attack and reduce the need for harmful pesticides, a new study suggests.

Plants have defence mechanisms that are triggered when they are attacked by pests or diseases, for example by producing a bad-tasting chemical to deter hungry caterpillars.

Now, scientists from the University of Sheffield have worked out how plants build and store their immune response to such attacks – by encoding a defence response into their DNA.

The effect can last several weeks and strengthens the plant’s defences the next time it is attacked in the same way.

Dr Jurriaan Ton, the senior author of the study, said his findings offer new opportunities to defend crops without resorting to toxic pesticides, which can be disastrous for insects beyond the target species.

The UK Government recently approved the use of a neonicotinoid for use on sugar beet crops, despite this class of chemicals being severely restricted in the EU and UK in 2013 because it is lethal to bees and other important pollinators.

They said there is no other effective alternative to preventing a virus carried by aphids from destroying the crops.

Dr Ton said: “We rely on plants to feed the planet, but they are essentially at the bottom of the food chain, they cannot move, so they are incredibly vulnerable to attack from all sides, including insect herbivores and disease-causing pathogens.

“Like animals, however, plants have evolved the ability to acquire immunity after recovery from biotic stress, but they use different mechanisms to do so.”

Plants store their immune responses in junk DNA – so-called because they do not contain instructions to create proteins in the cell.

Dr Ton added: “The findings of the study are not only a huge leap forward in our understanding of how plants remember the stress from previous attacks, but also uncovers a new epigenetic function of a specific family of junk DNA.

“This knowledge could help us to develop new breeding strategies, and select crop varieties for food production that are primed to fight off pests and diseases.”

Thale cress stress memory test
Thale cress that had been treated with the hormone jasmonic acid (right) were stronger against caterpillars than those without (left) (handout/University of Sheffield/PA)

The study, published in Nature Plants, investigated the long-term effects of the plant stress hormone jasmonic acid on thale cress, a relative to cabbage and mustard scientifically known as Arabidopsis thaliana.

When exposed to caterpillars, the plants that had been treated with jasmonic acid were less damaged than those that went without.

The team discovered that the effects of jasmonic acid lingered for several weeks and were transmitted to newly-developed leaves which helped them resist the caterpillars’ munching.

This acquired immunity is controlled in the plant’s genes. RNA molecules connect with a small protein, AG01. Together, they allow other genes tasked with defending the plant to respond faster and stronger to any attacks.

The researchers hope that this technique can be developed to help protect crops with more complex genomes and are working with an international crop breeding company to investigate its potential.

Dr Samuel Wilkinson, first author of the paper, said: “Being that global food security is one of the biggest challenges we will face in the future, it’s imperative that we find new ways to ensure the health and growth of the crops we rely on.

“This research is the first step in being able to complement and enhance the effectiveness and durability of conventional crop breeding strategies, by selecting plants with enhanced immune readiness as an alternative to relying on harmful pesticides.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Snow in Whalsay
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east with closures to roads and…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Editor's Picks

Most Commented