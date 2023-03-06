‘Natural’ to feel shock at shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, says judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Natural’ to feel shock at shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, says judge

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 2:57 pm
Cheryl Korbel, centre, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives with family members at Manchester Crown Court for the trial of Thomas Cashman, who is charged with murdering her daughter, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurors about to hear the murder trial of a nine-year-old girl have been told it would be “perfectly natural” to feel “shock and upset” at her shooting.

Mrs Justice Yip spoke to potential jurors as they were brought into Courtroom 1 at Manchester Crown Court ahead of the trial of Thomas Cashman.

Cashman is alleged to have been the gunman responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, at just after 10pm on August 22 last year.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the shooting as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their home.

Cashman, 34, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, also denies two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mrs Justice Yip spoke to a jury panel before 12 jurors are selected to hear the trial, expected to last around four weeks.

She said: “The trial concerns the shooting in Liverpool in August last year which resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl, Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

“The defendant is Thomas Cashman, sat in the dock, he’s charged with murdering Olivia, with wounding her mother Cheryl Korbel and the attempted murder of a man called Joseph Nee and also firearms offences.

“In simple terms, he says it wasn’t him.

“I realise many of you will have heard about Olivia’s death, at the time there were lots of reports about it.

“If you did see or hear the news reports you may have formed some views at the time.

Cheryl Korbel, centre, mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives with family members at Manchester Crown Court for the trial of Thomas Cashman, who is charged with murdering her daughter, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22
“It would be perfectly natural to have felt shock and upset about it, you may well have talked about it with family and friends at the time, as we all tend to do.

“The jury who will try the case will be presented with all the evidence.

“Of course, no-one has yet heard any of the evidence, so any views that you or anyone else had at the time of news reports are not informed views that a jury will have when they get to the end of the case.

“The verdict the jury reach will be based on the evidence they hear in court and not on anything else.”

Earlier Olivia’s mother and other family members arrived at court wearing pink ribbons.

They sat in the courtroom near the dock, where Cashman was surrounded by four dock officers, and in front of the public gallery where a number of members of the defendant’s family were.

The 12 members of the jury are expected to be picked on Monday afternoon before David McLachlan KC opens the case for the prosecution.

