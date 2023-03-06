Natalie McNally accused left ‘hidden messages’ in staged livestream, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Natalie McNally accused left ‘hidden messages’ in staged livestream, court told

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 4:29 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 5:11 pm
Natalie McNally’s father Noel (left) and mother Bernie (second from right) with family members outside Belfast High Court ahead of a bail application hearing for Stephen McCullagh, who is in custody over the murder of the 32-year-old in Lurgan in December (Liam McBurney/PA)
Natalie McNally’s father Noel (left) and mother Bernie (second from right) with family members outside Belfast High Court ahead of a bail application hearing for Stephen McCullagh, who is in custody over the murder of the 32-year-old in Lurgan in December (Liam McBurney/PA)

A man accused of murdering expectant mother Natalie McNally left “hidden messages” about her death in a staged gaming livestream, a barrister has told a court.

Northern Ireland’s Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan denied a bail application from Stephen McCullagh, 33, at the High Court in Belfast.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with McCullagh’s child, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18.

McCullagh, 33, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is accused of her murder. He appeared in court via videolink wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Natalie McNally death
Natalie McNally was murdered in her home in Lurgan on December 18 (Family handout/PA)

A number of members of Ms McNally’s family, including her parents and brothers, were at the Royal Courts of Justice to hear the bail application on Monday.

Setting out her objections to bail, prosecution barrister Natalie Pinkerton said there was a “strong and persuasive” prima facie case against McCullagh.

She objected to bail on the grounds that she believed McCullagh could interfere with the course of justice, that there was a risk of reoffending and a risk of flight.

She said the Crown case against McCullagh was a circumstantial one but added that the “degree of planning and level of sophistication shown along with the premeditation, deceit and efforts to conceal is something that courts in this jurisdiction will rarely have seen”.

An earlier court hearing had been told that McCullagh was a YouTuber and that police believe he faked a videogaming livestream to provide an alibi on the night he is accused killed the expectant mother.

He was originally arrested the day after Ms McNally was killed but released and ruled out as a suspect. He was rearrested on January 31.

Ms Pinkerton told the court that McCullagh and McNally began a relationship in August 2022 and that she was 15 pregnant weeks by December 18.

On the day of her death she had been at her parents’ house watching the World Cup before travelling to her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

She had liked a social media message from McCullagh where he had stated he would be broadcasting a livestream that evening.

Natalie McNally death
Natalie McNally’s brother’s Brendan (centre left) and Declan (centre right) with friends, family members and supporters leaving Belfast High Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Pinkerton said: “Contrary to what Mr McCullagh led Ms McNally and multiple other persons to believe, including the police, he was not sitting at home on his XBox for six hours.

“The prosecution describe this as an elaborate hoax to establish an alibi for the time Ms McNally was murdered.”

The lawyer said CCTV evidence showed a male, whose face was covered, getting a bus that evening from Dunmurry, two miles from McCullagh’s house, to Lurgan.

She said the figure on the CCTV was of a consistent height and weight as McCullagh.

Separate CCTV later showed a male going into Silverwood Green. Ms Pinkerton told the court that at approximately 9pm two neighbours heard Ms McNally scream.

She said that later a male entered a taxi at Carnegie Street in Lurgan and the driver was asked to go to McCullagh’s home.

The barrister said the driver had identified McCullagh as his fare during a Viper identification procedure at the weekend.

She told the court that McCullagh had gone to Ms McNally’s home the following day and alerted the police. She said McCullagh told police at the scene that Ms McNally’s ex-partner had been harassing her.

Ms Pinkerton told the court that a post mortem had shown that the causes of death were compression of the neck, stab wounds to the neck and blunt force injuries to the head. She said a knife had been recovered but the blunt object had not been found.

She then told the court that police had ascertained that Ms McNally had been in contact with a former boyfriend on December 15 and 16.

She said: “The prosecution suggests sexualised contact with this individual and indeed others over a period of time is the catalyst for what occurred to Ms McNally.”

She said that the prosecution believe McCullagh had unlocked Ms McNally’s phone nine times on the night before she was killed, having previously been given her passcode.

She said: “The prosecution suggest that these communications on Ms McNally’s phone do provide a motive.”

The barrister said that when police rearrested McCullagh on January 31 they established that the footage of him playing Grand Theft Auto on the night Ms McNally was killed had not been broadcast live.

She said: “The prosecution does submit that the pre-recorded video was to provide an alibi for the time it took to travel to Ms McNally’s home, commit the murder and return home again.

“The prosecution say it is notable that Mr McCullagh decided to fake stream a video that he specifically named Violent Night on what was an extremely violent night.”

Natalie McNally death
Natalie McNally’s mother Bernie outside Belfast High Court (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said during the pre-recorded broadcast McCullagh had taken on a side mission during the game which involved the player murdering a woman and making it look like an accident.

She added that the prosecution believe this is relevant, and said the defence suggestion that it was a tragic coincidence was “remarkable”.

Ms Pinkerton described the content of the six-hour video game stream as “chilling”.

She said: “At approximately three hours into the video, at around 9pm, around when the neighbours heard the scream, Mr McCullagh chose to undertake this side mission. A side mission that he did not have to do.

“When all of this is put together it is simply implausible that it is a coincidence. The prosecution say it is all entirely deliberate.

“It is what is referred to by gamers as an Easter Egg, a hidden message within a game.”

The barrister then said McCullagh used Ms McNally’s first name during the pre-recorded stream.

She said: “Mentioning Ms McNally’s name is the applicant brazenly taunting and leaving hidden messages behind.”

Ms Pinkerton added that during a break in the stream, during when the Crown stated that Ms McNally was being attacked, a photo of James Bond with the title No Time To Die momentarily flashed on the screen.

She further said that after Ms McNally was killed, McCullagh “ingratiated” himself with her family and attended a rally in opposition to violence against women in Lurgan.

She said: “The prosecution say this is the most ruthless breach of trust.

“There is a reasonable suspicion that the applicant compressed Ms McNally’s neck, repeatedly struck her to head and stabbed her to the neck.

“This woman who was his partner and carrying his child. The prosecution say this shows a chilling disregard for human life.”

Defence barrister Craig Patton told the court that the taxi driver who had identified McCullagh, had also accepted that he had seen his image in the media.

Mr Patton added: “The livestream seems to have been the headline grabber.

“To carry it out as the Crown alleges, with comments made at specific times, which they suppose were the times the killer was in Ms McNally’s home, it is just absolutely unfeasible and the applicant would have had to have gone to extraordinary lengths to work out the times.”

The barrister said his client had to pre-record the stream because his computer system was not working properly.

He said it was commonplace for material to be pre-recorded and then broadcast as live. He said there was a distinction between livestreaming and actually performing live.

Mr Patton added: “You still need to be there, you still need to be activating equipment to stream it.”

He said that any connection of his client to the male in the CCTV images was “minimal at best”.

Mr Patton concluded: “He comes before the court with no record, he comes before the court with ties to the community and with his own address. I would ask this court to find he is a suitable candidate for bail.”

Dame Siobhan Keegan refused the bail application.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Snow in Whalsay
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east with closures to roads and…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Editor's Picks

Most Commented