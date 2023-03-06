King invites leading institutions to reaffirm loyalty to him at historic ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

King invites leading institutions to reaffirm loyalty to him at historic ceremony

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 6:59 pm
The King (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King is to embrace a 17th century tradition to mark his reign with a special ceremony in which key British institutions reaffirm their loyalty to the monarch at Buckingham Palace.

Charles will receive the “privileged bodies” – a group of 27 organisations and corporations – which will present loyal addresses to the sovereign in person in the Ballroom of the historic royal residence on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said the privileged bodies are “culturally significant organisations and institutions that reflect the United Kingdom’s diverse society”.

Queen loyal addresses
The late Queen accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh receives a copy of the loyal address from Boris Johnson, during the event in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

Drawn from the education, science, arts and religious sectors, those invited include the General Synod of the Church of England, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge as well as of Edinburgh, London, St Andrews, Glasgow and Aberdeen, the Bank of England, City of London Corporation, the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Arts, the Military Knights of Windsor and the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales.

The loyal addresses – in the form of a speech – serve to “emphasise and reaffirm their loyalty to the monarch”, the Palace said.

Charles will deliver a response at the end.

According to the Royal Encyclopaedia, a certain number of bodies enjoy the prescriptive right of presenting addresses to the sovereign seated on the throne and “of receiving a reply from the sovereign’s lips”.

In centuries past, this important function allowed the groups to publicly declare their loyalty to the crown and have the “ear” of the monarch, while also allowing the king or queen to hear grassroots opinions.

Queen loyal addresses
The Queen receives a copy of the loyal address from the Military Knights of Windsor in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

The long-held custom takes place to mark significant royal occasions and the event is in recognition of Charles’s accession to the throne.

The late Queen received the privileged bodies on five occasions during her reign, including for her accession in 1952.

The last time the ceremony took place was to celebrate Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, when Boris Johnson – then the London mayor – took the opportunity to present her with a commemorative Oyster travel card.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
4
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
5
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
6
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
9
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
10
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised…

More from Press and Journal

HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter flies out to meet Dundee United's Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm - but fair - challenges in Aberdeen's win at…
The plans will see Aros waterfront totally redeveloped. Image: Tobermory Harbour Association.
Community plans to turn historic Tobermory pier into watersport hub given £240,000 funding boost
The Barn will host the event later this month. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event
Torry Care Home
Torry Care Home told to improve after families complain of 'unexplained injuries' and missing…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041518, Stuart Findlay, Pictures show the event with the police and the main suicide prevention groups in Inverness. Mikeysline, Samaritans, Police Scotland and Highland Council outline the work of the Highland suicide prevention groups. L2R - Keith Walker Samiritans, Linda Birnie Operations Manager, Jim MCCreath Depute Chair Highland Suicide Prevention Group, Patrick Mullery James Support Group .March 6th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left 'scared and uncomfortable' after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
Former Caley Thistle defender and captain Gary Warren. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle can turn heat on Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup, says ex-captain Gary Warren
sssc report childcare
Sutherland childcare worker given warning after actions resulted in 'high risk' environment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented