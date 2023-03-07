Rising support for euthanasia and divorce marks UK as socially liberal – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Rising support for euthanasia and divorce marks UK as socially liberal – study

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 12:04 am
Assisted Suicide Bill supporter Patrick Harvie (centre), speaks with representatives of My Life, My Death, My Choice, outside the Scottish Parliament, ahead of debate of the Assisted Suicide (Scotland) Bill, which would allow those with terminal or life-shortening illnesses to obtain help to end their suffering (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Assisted Suicide Bill supporter Patrick Harvie (centre), speaks with representatives of My Life, My Death, My Choice, outside the Scottish Parliament, ahead of debate of the Assisted Suicide (Scotland) Bill, which would allow those with terminal or life-shortening illnesses to obtain help to end their suffering (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Increased support for issues such as euthanasia and divorce mark the UK as one of the most socially liberal countries, a new study has suggested.

Data from the Policy Institute at King’s College London (KCL) found that UK attitudes on suicide had also changed over time.

Attitudes are relatively less liberal on the death penalty, with more people viewing it as justifiable than comparable nations, the findings suggested.

KCL collated data from an international survey conducted across the past four decades, and found that the share of the British public who think euthanasia is justifiable more than doubled between 1981 and 2022.

When compared with 24 other countries, Germany, Australia, and France were the only nations where a greater proportion of the population believed euthanasia justifiable.

Attitudes towards assisted dying in Britain have changed gradually since data was first collected in 1981, but there was a clear acceleration in acceptance between 2009 and 2022, when the proportion of the British public who found it justifiable rose by around 20%.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, said: “Support for ‘euthanasia’ has increased significantly, from 20% in 1981 to 47% now.

“Assisted dying is, of course, still illegal in the UK, but it is seen as much more acceptable by the UK public than other illegal behaviours asked about in the study.”

This attitude shift comes alongside a rise in the number of British members of Dignitas. The assisted dying association reported that there had been an 80% rise in British members in the past decade, from 821 in 2012, to 1,528 by the end of 2022.

Suicide was seen as “justifiable” – in the wording of the polling – by a relatively small minority of the UK population, although that minority has nonetheless grown from 6% to 18% between 1981 to 2022.

The UK had the second highest proportion of people who believed suicide was justifiable, just below France, at 19%. Other European countries ranked much lower on this issue, with Italy at 9%, and Greece at 2%.

The UK also ranked highly for acceptance towards divorce, as 68% of Britons said it is justifiable.

A breakdown of UK nations showed that on the topic of divorce, Scotland and Wales were the most accepting with 67% support, and Northern Ireland the least, as only 48% of respondents said divorce was justifiable.

The one issue towards which the UK as a whole held less socially liberal views was the death penalty, as one-in-five of UK respondents thought capital punishment justifiable.

Various other Western nations such as Greece, Italy, Germany, and Norway are much less likely to feel this way, with around seven-in-ten or more people saying the death penalty is not justifiable, according to KCL.

British respondents were twice as likely to answer that the death penalty is justifiable if they said they would vote Conservative at the next election, with just 16% of Labour voters agreeing that it was justifiable.

The issue of the death penalty was recently highlighted by deputy chairman Lee Anderson, who told Nadine Dorries on TalkTV last month that be believed “millions of Conservative voters” support it.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted after Mr Anderson’s comments that neither he, nor the Government, shared that view.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
4
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
5
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
6
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
9
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
10
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised…

More from Press and Journal

Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating 'outdated and sexist stereotypes' to succeed
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails 'new mentality' at Aberdeen brought by January signings
The 17-year-old was charged with intent to supplying cocaine and heroin. Image: Shutterstock.
17-year-old charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Oban
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter flies out to meet Dundee United's Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm - but fair - challenges in Aberdeen's win at…
The plans will see Aros waterfront totally redeveloped. Image: Tobermory Harbour Association.
Community plans to turn historic Tobermory pier into watersport hub given £240,000 funding boost
The Barn will host the event later this month. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event
Torry Care Home
Torry Care Home told to improve after families complain of 'unexplained injuries' and missing…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041518, Stuart Findlay, Pictures show the event with the police and the main suicide prevention groups in Inverness. Mikeysline, Samaritans, Police Scotland and Highland Council outline the work of the Highland suicide prevention groups. L2R - Keith Walker Samiritans, Linda Birnie Operations Manager, Jim MCCreath Depute Chair Highland Suicide Prevention Group, Patrick Mullery James Support Group .March 6th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented