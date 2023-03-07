British scientist honoured with unique Barbie doll for International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

British scientist honoured with unique Barbie doll for International Women’s Day

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 12:05 am
British space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock has been honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in her likeness in celebration of both International Women’s Day and British Science Week (Mattel/PA)
British space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock has been honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in her likeness in celebration of both International Women’s Day and British Science Week (Mattel/PA)

A British scientist has been honoured with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in her likeness in celebration of both International Women’s Day and British Science Week.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, best known for presenting BBC One’s The Sky At Night, has been made a “Barbie Role Model” in recognition of her achievements in making space and science accessible to girls.

Her doll, created by toy company Mattel, wears a starry dress and has a telescope accessory – a nod to Dr Aderin-Pocock’s work with the James Webb Space Telescope.

Barbie doll
Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock’s Barbie doll has its own telescope, a nod to her work with the James Webb Space Telescope (Mattel/PA)

The black 54-year-old said: “Since falling in love with the idea of space travel as a young girl, I have spent my career trying to show girls how fascinating space science can be.

“I want to inspire the next generation of scientists, and especially girls, and let them know that Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is for them.

“These subjects are just too important to be left to the guys because, through science, you can literally change the world.

“I hope my doll will remind girls that, when you reach for the stars, anything is possible.”

Barbie is also donating Dr Aderin-Pocock’s book Am I Made Of Stardust? to schools across the UK through partner charity Inspiring Girls.

Mattel will expand its Barbie Career range with a marine biologist doll this spring, joining Stem figures including a doctor, a vet, a scientist, and an astronaut.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock doll
The Barbie doll wears a starry dress (Mattel/PA)

Dr Aderin-Pocock added: “As a black woman, I’ve found that I don’t always fit some people’s perception of a scientist.

“We do often have these stereotypical images of what people do, and I like to smash those stereotypes whenever I get the opportunity.

“As a child growing up I played with Barbies, and I still do now with my daughter.

“When I was little, Barbie didn’t look like me, so to have one created in my likeness is mind-boggling.

“It’s such an honour to receive this doll that is celebrating my achievements… My daughter and I danced around the living room when we heard!”

Dr Aderin-Pocock said she and her daughter 'danced around the living room' when they heard she would be honoured with a Barbie doll (Mattel)
Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock said she and her daughter ‘danced around the living room’ when they heard she was being honoured with a Barbie doll (Mattel/PA)

Marketing director at Mattel UK Kelly Philp said: “We know that, globally, Stem is a field widely recognised as under-representing women, so, as a brand, Barbie is committed to showing girls more Stem careers.”

In celebration of the occasions, Barbie has also recognised seven other women who are “trailblazers” in their field, including Susan Wojcicki, long-time chief executive of YouTube, and Professor Dr Antje Boetius, a German marine researcher and microbiologist.

Dr Aderin-Pocock’s doll will not be on sale to the public, but is a one-off that has been given to her by Mattel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
4
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
5
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
6
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
9
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
10
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised…

More from Press and Journal

Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating 'outdated and sexist stereotypes' to succeed
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails 'new mentality' at Aberdeen brought by January signings
The 17-year-old was charged with intent to supplying cocaine and heroin. Image: Shutterstock.
17-year-old charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Oban
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter flies out to meet Dundee United's Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm - but fair - challenges in Aberdeen's win at…
The plans will see Aros waterfront totally redeveloped. Image: Tobermory Harbour Association.
Community plans to turn historic Tobermory pier into watersport hub given £240,000 funding boost
The Barn will host the event later this month. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event
Torry Care Home
Torry Care Home told to improve after families complain of 'unexplained injuries' and missing…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041518, Stuart Findlay, Pictures show the event with the police and the main suicide prevention groups in Inverness. Mikeysline, Samaritans, Police Scotland and Highland Council outline the work of the Highland suicide prevention groups. L2R - Keith Walker Samiritans, Linda Birnie Operations Manager, Jim MCCreath Depute Chair Highland Suicide Prevention Group, Patrick Mullery James Support Group .March 6th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented