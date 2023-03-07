King and Queen Consort to celebrate Colchester’s city status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King and Queen Consort to celebrate Colchester’s city status

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 2:45 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 7:51 am
The King and Queen Consort will celebrate Colchester’s recently awarded city status before having afternoon tea in the library with people from Age UK (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King and Queen Consort will celebrate Colchester's recently awarded city status before having afternoon tea in the library with people from Age UK (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King and Queen Consort will celebrate Colchester’s recently awarded city status before having afternoon tea in the library with people from Age UK.

Camilla will be joined in the library by broadcaster and children’s author Dermot O’Leary, and author Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who are both local to the area.

Colchester officially became a city in November 2022, having been awarded the status during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Broadcaster Dermot O’Leary (Ian West/PA)

Charles and Camilla will visit Colchester Castle to celebrate with local organisations which represent the city’s heritage and communities.

They will meet those who took part in Colchester’s city status procession last year, including charities, volunteers and refugees who have settled in Colchester.

The couple will also meet the animal care team from Colchester Zoo to hear about their conservation work before revealing the chosen name for the Zoo’s newest addition, a baby white rhino.

Later at Colchester Library, Charles and Camilla will join Age UK for an afternoon tea with local volunteers, service users and The Silver Line staff to hear about the support provided by the charity across the region.

Goodbye Christopher Robin Premiere – London
Frank Cottrell-Boyce (Ian West/PA)

Charles become patron of Age UK in in 2010 when he was Prince of Wales, while Camilla became patron of The Silver Line in 2017 when she was Duchess of Cornwall.

At the library, Camilla will join a gathering of local authors, children, supporters and volunteers to celebrate the Essex Year of Reading.

The countywide campaign was established to help children and young people discover a lifelong love of reading, and help to ensure every Essex child is able to read at their age level or above.

Camilla will be welcomed by characters Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter, played by actors from the local Mercury Theatre.

She will also be joined by O’Leary, who is a keen supporter of the Essex Year of Reading, as well as Cottrell-Boyce.

