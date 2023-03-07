King and Queen Consort greeted by protesters on visit to Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King and Queen Consort greeted by protesters on visit to Colchester

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 1:59 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 3:46 pm
Charles speaks to members of the public as he arrives for a visit to Colchester Castle (Chris Radburn/PA)
Charles speaks to members of the public as he arrives for a visit to Colchester Castle (Chris Radburn/PA)

The King and Queen Consort were met by shouts and boos from protesters with a yellow “not my King” banner as they visited Colchester to celebrate its city status.

As Charles and Camilla got out of a car, a protester said through a megaphone: “Answer your critics Charles.

“Come over and talk to your critics.”

The protester also said “why are you wasting our money?”, and “don’t you believe in democracy Charles?”.

The King waved to gathered crowds before going through a gate into Colchester Castle’s grounds, but did not appear to acknowledge the protesters who were stood on the far side of the road behind a police presence.

Colchester was awarded city status during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, and officially became a city in November.

Charles and Camilla travelled there on Tuesday and, after entering the castle’s grounds, were met by a guard of honour and schoolchildren waving Union flags.

King Charles and the Queen Consort during a visit to Colchester Castle
King Charles and the Queen Consort during a visit to Colchester Castle (Chris Radburn/PA)

One schoolgirl handed the King a drawing of him, with the words “best King” written above the image.

Inside the castle Charles met local organisations which represent the city’s heritage and communities, was shown a historic vase, and an artefact trolley by youngsters.

The mayor of Colchester, Tim Young, told the King during a reception: “Words cannot describe how much it means to us that you are here.”

He said that he was pleased that the Letters Patent which officially recognise Colchester as a city have been placed in the chapel of the castle, “especially as this is the very room where the mayoress and I had our wedding just 10 days ago – in this very room, in this very suit”.

Charles and Camilla speak to schoolchildren at Colchester Castle
Charles and Camilla speak to schoolchildren at Colchester Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

“This will always certainly be a very special place for us,” said Mr Young.

Outside the castle, Charles revealed the name of Colchester Zoo’s newest addition, baby white rhino Dara, by pulling a cord to draw back material which had covered the name on an easel.

A town crier then rang a bell and boomed, as Charles chuckled: “Oyez, oyez, oyez! I officially proclaim Colchester Zoo’s newest addition as baby Dara.”

The King told zoo staff: “I do hope it grows into a substantial animal.”

Charles unveils the name of the new rhino at Colchester Zoo
Charles unveils the name of the new rhino at Colchester Zoo (Chris Radburn/PA)

He then departed by car as a band played God Save The King.

Andy Moore, conservation education manager at Colchester Zoo, said the name Dara means beautiful one in Swahili.

“It was all a secret and a surprise so his majesty revealed it for us,” he said.

“And then the town crier obviously then – probably people in Wivenhoe and further away could hear.

Charles and Camilla speak to people during their visit to Colchester
Charles and Camilla speak to people during their visit to Colchester (Chris Radburn/PA)

“It was really great.”

Later, Camilla was presented with a membership card for Essex libraries during a tour of the Colchester branch with the King, as she celebrated the Essex Year of Reading with broadcaster and children’s author Dermot O’Leary and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

The Queen Consort, who supports a number of literacy charities, joked: “I shall have to come back and see what I can find,” following the presentation.

She enjoyed a reading from Alice In Wonderland by actors from the local Mercury Theatre in costume as Alice, the Mad Hatter and the March Hare.

Meanwhile, Charles went upstairs, ahead of his wife, to chat to volunteers and clients of Age UK enjoying afternoon tea but he left the debate about whether it was jam or cream first on scones to others.

Royal visit to Colchester
Charles takes afternoon tea with Age UK volunteers and service users (Ben Stansall/PA)

Volunteer Atique Akhtar, who has weekly chats with an elderly person as part of Age UK’s Silver Line project, said: “He was very diplomatic and didn’t take sides, he just chaired the debate.”

As the couple left the protesters, who numbered around 20, booed but they were equalled by spectators chanting “God save the King”.

Among the group was Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, who was fined last year after breaching Covid-19 restrictions during a series of anti-lockdown protests in central London during 2021.

