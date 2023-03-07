Boy, 11, dies after blaze in east London flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 11-year-old boy has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a flat in east London.

Two adults and two children escaped the blaze at the home in Stern Close, Barking, before firefighters arrived.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sadly, a child has died following a flat fire in #Barking in the early hours of this morning. Our thoughts are with their friends, family and the local community https://t.co/hUliUvaBdl pic.twitter.com/rqQttcmKYo — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 7, 2023

Police said those in hospital are not in a life-threatening condition. Another man was treated at the incident by paramedics.

Around 40 firefighters battled the fire after crews were called at 3.25am on Tuesday, and a three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was “destroyed” by the flames.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the cause alongside the London Fire Brigade.

It does not appear to be suspicious at this stage, the force said.