Louise Minchin says Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist deals with hard truths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Louise Minchin says Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist deals with hard truths

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 6:41 pm
Louise Minchin has said the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction deals with ‘hard truths’ and ‘difficult subjects’ (Ian West/PA)
Louise Minchin has said the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction deals with ‘hard truths’ and ‘difficult subjects’ (Ian West/PA)

Louise Minchin has said the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction deals with “hard truths” and “difficult subjects”.

The TV presenter is the chair of the judges for the prize – which celebrates original fiction written in English by women from anywhere in the world – as it was announced on Tuesday who was being spotlighted this year.

The 2023 longlist features two former winners, Northern Ireland novelist Maggie O’Farrell and American author Barbara Kingsolver, and three other writers – Natalie Haynes, Laline Paull and Elizabeth McKenzie – who appeared on previous shortlists.

Women’s Prize for Fiction awards ceremony
Maggie O’Farrell, who won the Women’s Prize for Fiction award in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

While talking about the longlist, Minchin, 54, told the PA news agency: “I think what books give you is a bit of respite from the world.

“Some of these books deal with hard truths and difficult subjects but they deal with them in a different way and they just give you a little bit of timeout.

“Away from the constant news information or social media, whatever it is, I just think they give you the space to yourself, to be in a world that’s not your own.”

On the list is Trespasses by Irish author Louise Kennedy, about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and Parini Shroff’s first novel, The Bandit Queens, which tells the story of a woman accused of murdering her husband in India.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter said she feels there is still a “huge appetite” for reading and she is encouraged that her daughter is doing so despite the bombardment of social media.

Minchin added: “TikTok is a massive encourager of reading. So I just think there is a huge appetite out there, and I am really excited about it.

“You’ve only got to travel on the bus or the Tube and, a lot of people are on their phones, but often you do see people reading and I think the thing about reading is it gives you a fresh perspective on things.

“It’s not being sold to you by an algorithm, it’s your choice.”

Minchin also described the list as “ambitious” and “brilliantly original” after nine of the 2023 longlist was announced as coming from debut authors.

She added: “They’re all outstanding, in different ways. And I think different is kind of the key to the list.

“There’s just an enormous variety of voices, of stories, of places where they’re set, a wild and brilliant imagination.

“And I think there’s something for everyone, but also, for me, certainly it opened doors to perspectives that I had not read before.”

Women’s Prize for Fiction – London
Barbara Kingsolver is another author who has previously won the Women’s Prize for Fiction (Yui Mok/PA)

Three books are retellings of popular tales – Demon Copperhead by Kingsolver is inspired by Dickens’ David Copperfield, Stone Blind by Haynes explores the Greek myth of Medusa, and The Marriage Portrait by O’Farrell is a historical depiction of Lucrezia Medici, of the wealthy Italian banking family in the 1560s.

Two novels are told from the perspective of animals, with a spinner dolphin in Pod by Paull and a chorus of animals in Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo.

Out of the 16 authors, there are seven Britons, five Americans, one Irish, one Canadian, one Zimbabwean/American and one French.

Also on the judging panel this year is novelist Rachel Joyce, writer Bella Mackie – who wrote the bestseller How To Kill Your Family – novelist and short story writer Irenosen Okojie, and Labour MP Tulip Siddiq.

The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be announced on April 26 and the winner will be revealed on June 14 at an evening ceremony in central London.

The winner will receive a cheque for £30,000 and a limited-edition bronze figurine known as a “Bessie”.

Last year, American-Canadian author Ruth Ozeki took home the prize for The Book Of Form And Emptiness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th May '20 Jim McNaught 76 Birch Drive, Maryburgh, Rossshire who hs a holiday caravan at the Parkdean Lochloy Caravan Park in Nairn but is in dispute over this years payments.
Man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
5
Popular Robbie Stewart, who ran Aristocats Cattery in Insch.
Death of 71-year-old Aristocats Cattery boss Robbie Stewart of Insch
6
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
11
9
Iqbal Mohamed at his Oban shop.
Oban employment crisis? Businesses desperate for summer season staff as Brexit and ‘zero interest’…
10
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed

More from Press and Journal

Richard Mcallister has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen man
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
SUBSIDISED: Farmers will benefit from vaccinating sheep. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Protect flock through test and vaccine
SUCKLER HERDS: Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on official party
Breaking news logo
A96 closed east of Huntly due to nine-vehicle collision
The coldest March temperature in over 10 years was recorded last night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drivers urged to remain cautious amid icy conditions following coldest night in March in…
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin aiming for perfect run-in but face Fraserburgh test
To go with story by Garrett Stell. St Margaret's celebrates International Women's Day Picture shows; Historical photos from St Margaret's. Aberdeen. Supplied by St Margaret's School for Girls Date; Unknown
'Every day is International Women's Day' at St Margaret’s School for Girls
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead's fortunes after penning new deal
Joe McCabe got Buckie's third.
Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe's dismissal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented