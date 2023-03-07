Firefighters lift shed to rescue trapped puppy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters rescued a puppy after it followed its nose behind a shed and got stuck.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said Todd, a nine-month-old miniature schnauzer, could not get out by himself.

Firefighters rescued Todd, a nine-month-old Miniature Schnauzer today after he became trapped behind a shed 🐶 #NotJustFires Read more: https://t.co/hh17TJkKmJ pic.twitter.com/9N6KfhEEWX — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) March 7, 2023

Crews were called to Chapel Lane, Hadleigh, at 11.45am on Tuesday, with firefighters working together to lift the shed and move it across to free the puppy.

Photographs show firefighters using a crowbar and a power tool.

Firefighters used a crowbar and power tool to free the trapped puppy (Essex County Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

A crew member was also snapped holding Todd in his arms afterwards.

Todd was reunited with his owner at about 12.30pm.