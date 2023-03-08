New drug hope for children with primary bone cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New drug hope for children with primary bone cancer

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:07 am
Dr Darrell Green (University of East Anglia)
Dr Darrell Green (University of East Anglia)

A new drug that potentially works against all main types of primary bone cancer in children has been described by the scientists who developed it as “the most important drug discovery in the field” for nearly half a century.

Tests showed the medicine – called CADD522 – is able to block a gene associated with helping cancer spread in mice implanted with human bone cancer.

The researchers said the findings, published in the Journal of Bone Oncology, showed the drug can increase survival rates by 50% without the need for surgery or chemotherapy.

Lead researcher Dr Darrell Green, from the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Primary bone cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the bones.

“It’s the third most common solid childhood cancer, after brain and kidney, with around 52,000 new cases every year worldwide.

“It can rapidly spread to other parts of the body, and this is the most problematic aspect of this type of cancer.

“Once the cancer has spread, it becomes very difficult to treat with curative intent.”

At present, the treatment for bone cancers is chemotherapy and limb amputation, which has a 42% chance of survival.

The researchers said their “breakthrough drug” increases survival rates by 50% and does not come with harsh chemotherapy side-effects such as hair loss, tiredness and sickness.

For the study, the researchers analysed bone tumour samples from 19 patients at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham.

They found that a gene, called RUNX2, is activated in primary bone cancer and is associated with driving the spread of the disease.

Tests showed CADD522 blocks the RUNX2 protein from helping cancer develop.

Dr Green said: “In preclinical trials, metastasis-free survival was increased by 50% using the new CADD522 drug on its own, without chemotherapy or surgery.

“I’m optimistic that combined with other treatments such as surgery, this survival figure would be increased further.

“Importantly, because the RUNX2 gene is not usually required by normal cells, the drug doesn’t cause side-effects like chemotherapy.

“This breakthrough is really important because bone cancer treatment hasn’t changed for more than 45 years.”

The researchers said the drug is currently undergoing toxicology assessment, after which the team will approach the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for approval to start a human clinical trial.

The research, funded by Sir William Coxen Trust and Big C, also included scientists from the University of Sheffield, Newcastle University, the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Birmingham, and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Dr Green said he was inspired to study childhood bone cancer after his best friend died from the disease as a teenager.

He said: “I wanted to understand the underlying biology of cancer spread so that we can intervene at the clinical level and develop new treatments so that patients won’t have to go through the things my friend Ben went through.”

