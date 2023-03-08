Top tips on how to drive safely in the snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top tips on how to drive safely in the snow

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 11:21 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 12:01 pm
It is illegal to drive with a windscreen covered in snow and ice (Danny Lawson/PA)
It is illegal to drive with a windscreen covered in snow and ice (Danny Lawson/PA)

With snow already falling across many parts of the UK, and with more forecast, it is bringing disruption on many roads.

Driving in the snow and ice brings greater risk, and can make things more difficult in general too.

Snow driving is something that many people worry about, but if you need to head out on the road, here are some top tips:

– Ask if you need to drive

The first thing you should think about is whether you need to travel in the snow. If the journey is not essential, it is worth staying at home and not having to negotiate the wintry roads.

– Clear all the snow from your car before driving

If you do need to head out on the roads in the snow, the first place to start is by making sure you have cleared as much snow as possible from your vehicle before setting off.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021
You should clear snow and ice from your car’s windows and body before setting off (Danny Lawson/PA)

It is illegal to drive with a windscreen covered in snow and ice, so you should make sure it is cleared properly.

Dedicated de-icing products can be used if the vehicle is frozen over or a good old-fashioned ice scraper will help on the windscreen itself. Do not forget the side windows and rear glass.

You should remove as much snow from the roof and bonnet of your vehicle as possible too, as the last thing you want is hard bits of snow flying off your vehicle. Chunks of ice coming off one vehicle have been known to smash the windows of others.

– Do not leave your vehicle unattended

While waiting for your vehicle to defrost, it is hugely important not to leave it running unattended.

It is times like this that many opportunist thieves strike and that is the last thing you would want to happen.

If your vehicle is stolen with the keys inside or in the ignition, insurers may not pay out, either.

Always stay with your vehicle while it is defrosting.

– Try and stick to the main roads

Once you are behind the wheel, wherever possible you should try and stick to main roads.

These are the most likely to have been gritted and be clear, as more drivers will have been using them too.

Smaller back roads are often likely to have built-up snow still, even some time after the snow has fallen.

Winter weather Mar 8th 2023
Main roads are the most likely to be gritted and cleared of snow (Ben Birchall/PA)

It is worth trying to stick to flatter routes without hills if you have the option, too, and particularly in heavier snowfall or in strong winds, these will be the least likely to be affected by snowdrifts.

– Leave plenty of time and keep your distance

When driving in the snow, or any poor weather for that matter, one of the best things you can do is leave plenty of time as the last thing you want is to be rushing.

You should also leave a far bigger gap between you and other vehicles in the snow, too, because the risk of ice and snow means braking distances are far greater should you need to slow down or come to a stop.

It also helps traffic to move continuously without stopping and starting, and reduces the chance of you getting stuck in the snow.

– Be gentle with car inputs

Some of the best advice for driving in the snow is to be as gentle as possible with your inputs.

Harsh accelerating, braking and steering will all upset the vehicle and make it far more likely to spin or lose control.

Maintaining a constant speed, being very gentle with steering and avoiding braking wherever possible will all help in snow driving.

Spring weather Mar 4th 2016
You should be as gentle as possible with your steering and braking inputs (Peter Byrne/PA)

You should also change up gears earlier than you might do normally and it is a good idea to set off from a standstill in second gear as this will reduce the chance of the wheels spinning.

– Pack prepared

The last thing you want to happen in the snow is to get stuck, but this is a risk you need to think about.

Especially if you are driving on more rural or isolated routes, it is important to pack prepared should the worst happen and you get stuck.

So, before doing any longer journey in the snow, you should make sure you’re carrying essential supplies, including food and something to drink, as well as warm clothing.

