Mourners asked to wear pink for Brianna’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Mourners asked to wear pink for Brianna’s funeral

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:00 pm
A pink-themed funeral is to be held in Warrington for transgender teenager Brianna Ghey on Wednesday March 15 (Brian Lawless/PA)
A pink-themed funeral is to be held in Warrington for transgender teenager Brianna Ghey on Wednesday March 15 (Brian Lawless/PA)

A pink-themed funeral is to be held for transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old, from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of Saturday February 11.

Cheshire Pride and the Go Fund Me page for Brianna’s family have both released details ahead of her funeral on March 15.

Cheshire Pride posted on its Facebook page that members of the public are welcome to attend and that large crowds are expected, with people encouraged to wear the colour pink.

A Go Fund Me page set up with the aim of raising £4,216 for Brianna’s family has now raised more than £113,000.

Brianna Ghey death
Tributes left in Old Market Place in Warrington in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey (Danny Lawson/PA)

Victoria and Jacob Potter, who set up the fundraiser, posted on the page: “We would like to help the Ghey family who has had their beautiful daughter cruelly taken from them in the most shocking and heartbreaking way.

“Brianna was an outgoing, confident girl. She brought a lot of laughter to those who knew her.

“She was looking forward to taking her exams this year and beginning her journey into the adult world.

“We have set up this page to help the family at this truly devastating time.

“We need your support to help them with funeral costs (we want to make this pink and colourful to match her personality) and ask if you can spare anything no matter how small to try to relieve their stress and allow them to grieve their beautiful daughter.

“Thank you for your support.”

After Brianna’s death thousands of people attended candlelit vigils across the country.

In a tribute issued on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.”

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with Brianna’s murder and are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on July 10.

Neither accused can be named because of their age.

Brianna Ghey death
Police forensics officers at the scene in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington following the death of Brianna Ghey (Jason Roberts/PA)

At a brief two-minute hearing at Warrington Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, opened and adjourned the inquest into Brianna’s death until after the trial, and set a date for a pre-inquest hearing on August 17.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, senior investigating officer for the incident for Cheshire Police, said: “The investigation is a murder investigation and two individuals have been charged with the murder of Brianna.”

He confirmed the teenager was found “unresponsive” in the park by members of the public and that paramedics attended and confirmed the date of death.

Brianna’s identity was confirmed by her mother, Esther, the hearing was told.

No family members were present at the hearing.

– Brianna’s funeral will begin at 2.45pm at St Elphin’s Church in Warrington on Wednesday March 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
5
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
6
Aberdeenshire councillors will meet to agree how to cut £67m from their yearly budget on Thursday. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire budget: Guide to the ‘high risk’ council plans to save £67m
7
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
18
9
Robert Merchant stole money from a Banchory carwash using a crowbar. Image: Facebook.
Carwash crowbar thief caught red-handed with bags of stolen jewellery
10
Another weather warning of snow and ice has been issued. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Coldest night in March for more than 10 years recorded – with another snow…

More from Press and Journal

Dante Polvara. Image SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project will be returning in May. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.
'Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic': NHS boss hits out at Loganair…
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
The three River Dee ambassadors are Al Peake, Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger. Image: Kim Cessford / River Dee Trust.
Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger to promote River Dee's work to save under-threat…
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
eden court
Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is a great opportunity': Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented