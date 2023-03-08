Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet as they begin using titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet as they begin using titles

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:59 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 3:39 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun to use the titles prince and princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan’s youngsters became a prince and princess when the King acceded to the throne, but have remained a plain “master” and “miss” on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

The Palace confirmed the site’s line of succession list will now be updated to reflect the change after a spokesperson for the Sussexes publicly referred to Lili as a princess for the first time on Wednesday when announcing news of her christening.

It is understood the King was aware beforehand that the Sussexes intended to refer to their daughter as Princess Lili and that there had been correspondence about the matter.

Lili, who turns two in June, was baptised in California on Friday, with the couple’s spokesperson saying: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

Duke of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen’s lying-in-state (Jacob King/PA)

It is understood the titles will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple, and this was the first opportunity to do so since the death of the late Queen.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when they are older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The use of the titles has been revealed just days after Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, a move sanctioned by the King which further weakens the couple’s ties with Harry’s home country and the Windsors.

The line of succession on the royal website with Lili and Archie listed as Miss and Master
The line of succession on the royal website with Lili and Archie listed as Miss and Master (PA)

The past few months have seen huge turbulence in Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Charles and other members of the royal family.

Harry, who stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 for a new life in the US, criticised his father’s parenting in his controversial autobiography Spare, accused the Prince of Wales of physically attacking him and said the Queen Consort sacrificed him on her own personal PR altar.

The duke and Meghan, in their bombshell six-part tell-all Netflix documentary series, also claimed Kensington Palace lied to protect William when it issued a statement denying a story he had bullied Harry out of the royal family.

Royal visit to Colchester
The King visiting Colchester Castle this week (Chris Radburn/PA)

The christening took place privately at the Sussexes’ home in California.

The celebration was an intimate affair with 20-30 people present including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Lili’s godfather Tyler Perry, People magazine revealed.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of food and dancing, with Archie even dancing with his sister.

US actor and comedian Perry arrived with a gospel choir who performed Oh Happy Day and This Little Light Of Mine – a song which featured during the Sussexes’ wedding, the magazine said.

Royal wedding
Harry and Meghan during their royal wedding (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was reported that the King, Camilla, William and Kate were invited but did not attend.

Bishop John Taylor, who performed the baptism, is a former newspaper reporter who was chief of staff for former US president Richard Nixon.

He is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles but is a Bishop rather than an Archbishop.

Title rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, automatically became a prince and a princess when Charles became King.

They would also be entitled to an HRH style, but although Harry and Meghan retain their HRH styles, they no longer use them after quitting the working monarchy.

Meghan said in the couple’s interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey that Archie was not given the title of prince because of his race.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
Harry’s autobiography Spare (James Manning/PA)

However, when Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far down the line of succession.

Although he was a great-grandchild of the monarch, he was not a first-born son of a future king, so was not automatically a prince.

It was previously reported in 2021 that Charles, in a bid to limit the number of key royals, intended, when he became monarch, to prevent Archie becoming a prince.

To do so, he would have to issue a Letters Patent amending Archie’s right to be a prince and Lili’s right to be a princess.

The Sussexes have yet to confirm whether they will attend the King’s coronation in May, which falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.

