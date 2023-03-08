Elderly should take ‘simple precautions’ as temperatures plummet – Age UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elderly should take ‘simple precautions’ as temperatures plummet – Age UK

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 2:36 pm
The elderly are being advised to keep their homes heated to at least 18C during the cold snap
The elderly are being advised to keep their homes heated to at least 18C during the cold snap

Leading charities have encouraged the elderly to take “simple precautions” as the country grapples with snow and freezing temperatures.

Age UK said people should not, where possible, try to save money by using less heating, as many contend with rising energy bills.

Large parts of the UK woke up to snow on Wednesday, with the Met Office forecasting further showers over the next few days.

Nighttime sub-zero temperatures are predicted in all four UK nations until at least Friday.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “With much of the UK waking up to snow this morning we are urging older people to do all they can to keep warm and take care.

“With high energy bills and food prices still rocketing it is understandable that many may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a substantial impact on their health.

“Having plenty of hot food and drinks throughout the day can help keep the health risks of the cold at bay, as can taking simple precautions such as wrapping up warm when going outside and sleeping with the windows closed at night.”

John Palmer, director of policy and communications at Independent Age, said cold weather snaps can be “extremely challenging” for some older people, as the temperatures increase the risk of a stroke, heart attack and hypothermia.

He added: “There are ways you can stay warm that don’t use central heating. These include layering up clothes, using electric blankets at night, eliminating drafts by using draft excluders and tucking up long curtains behind radiators, staying active if possible, and visiting warm spaces provided by local councils.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

WEATHER Snow
(PA Graphics)

Many elderly people will face dealing with the cold and bills by themselves as more than two million people in England over the age of 75 live alone, according to figures from Age UK.

The cold snap comes as energy prices have risen dramatically since last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ofgem, the government’s independent energy regulator, said information and advice for consumers can be found on their website, and that the Energy Bills Support Scheme can provide “valuable extra cash for bills”.

A spokesperson for the ENA, which represents the UK’s energy network operators, said: “We’ve provided information to help at powercut105.com, including what to do if the power goes out.

“The energy networks will be monitoring the weather forecast closely as it develops this week and are ready to take action if needed.”

Forecasters have said in most places the snowfall will continue until Friday, with a yellow warning for snow covering all of the UK north of Birmingham spanning from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice also covers London and the south from midnight on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

