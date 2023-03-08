Family of woman killed in Tenerife hit-and-run call for case to be reopened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family of woman killed in Tenerife hit-and-run call for case to be reopened

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 2:59 pm
Michelle Exton, 50, with her mother Ann, 75, before later that day becoming victims of a hit and run in Tenerife (Family handout/PA)
Michelle Exton, 50, with her mother Ann, 75, before later that day becoming victims of a hit and run in Tenerife (Family handout/PA)

The family of a British woman who died after a hit-and-run in Tenerife have appealed against a decision by Spanish authorities refusing to reopen criminal proceedings into the crash.

Michelle Exton, 50, suffered catastrophic head injuries when she and her mother Ann were hit by a white van which mounted the pavement when they were on holiday.

Ms Exton, from Dronfield near Sheffield, died in hospital four days later as a result of the injuries she suffered in the collision near the resort of Golf del Sur in December.

Her 75-year-old mother suffered serious rib injuries in the crash.

The family’s lawyers said Spanish officers launched an investigation to find the driver of the van, but this was brought to a halt by a judge who “stayed” the investigation after three weeks, effectively stopping inquiries.

The family – including daughters Sophia, 23, and Jess, 14 – launched a bid in the Spanish courts to force the authorities to reopen the case.

The application was rejected, but the lawyers said on Tuesday that they were appealing against the decision.

Renewing an appeal for help from ex-pats and tourists, Sophia said: “We’ll never get over losing mum, especially in the circumstances we did, and believe that her death should have been avoided.

“That she’s no longer in our lives is something we will never get over but what makes things worse is that the driver is out there still able to live his life.

Michelle Exton death
Michelle Exton, 50, with her daughters Sophia, 23, centre, and Jess, 14, left (Family handout/PA)

“Mum was the person in our family that everyone looked to for support. She was a truly loving person and nothing was ever too much trouble for her. Mum went out of her way to help others.

“We know nothing can bring her back but we now want to help her by at least establishing answers as to what happened and obtaining justice in her memory.

“We can’t thank enough those people who have already come forward with information about the collision.

“However, we need as much detail as possible to hopefully make the Spanish authorities see why the investigation needs to be reopened so we’d be so grateful for any further details. Even the smallest piece of information could make all the difference.”

Michelle Exton death
Michelle Exton, from Dronfield near Sheffield, was a victim of a hit-and-run in Tenerife (Family handout/PA)

James Riley, serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who are representing Michelle’s family, said: “What has happened in the last couple of months, with attempting to come to terms with the awful events of Michelle’s death and then the decision to close the investigation, has been incredibly difficult for all her family.

“They still firmly believe that the original decision to close the investigation was made too soon and before all lines of enquiry could be thoroughly explored.

“Understandably, Michelle’s family are extremely disappointed that the application to reopen the proceedings has been turned down. However, we’re determined to help them and so we have appealed the decision.

Mr Riley said that Michelle and Ann were on a road leading from Las Chafiras to Golf del Sur in the south of the island when the crash happened at about 8.30pm local time on Sunday, 11 December, 2022.

Following the collision, the driver briefly got out of the vehicle and saw the couple on the ground, before driving off.

The driver is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with a bald or closely shaven head.

Anyone with information can contact Mr Riley on 0121 203 5361 or at james.riley@irwinmitchell.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
5
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
6
Aberdeenshire councillors will meet to agree how to cut £67m from their yearly budget on Thursday. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire budget: Guide to the ‘high risk’ council plans to save £67m
7
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In full: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
18
9
Robert Merchant stole money from a Banchory carwash using a crowbar. Image: Facebook.
Carwash crowbar thief caught red-handed with bags of stolen jewellery
10
Another weather warning of snow and ice has been issued. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Coldest night in March for more than 10 years recorded – with another snow…

More from Press and Journal

Dante Polvara. Image SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project will be returning in May. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Aberdeen's popular Umbrella Project plans on returning to Shiprow in May
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.
'Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic': NHS boss hits out at Loganair…
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
The three River Dee ambassadors are Al Peake, Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger. Image: Kim Cessford / River Dee Trust.
Robson Green and Dame Katherine Grainger to promote River Dee's work to save under-threat…
26/07/19 BETFRED CUP (GROUP C) ELGIN CITY vs HIBERNIAN (0-2) BOROUGH BRIGGS - ELGIN A General View of Borough Briggs
Elgin City striker told police he knew friends were betting on booking, fraud trial…
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
eden court
Eden Court to host event to help people hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is a great opportunity': Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented