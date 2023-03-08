Earth’s water may be older than the sun – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Earth’s water may be older than the sun – study

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 4:02 pm
An artist’s impression of disc of gas and dust surrounding the star V883 Orionis. Inset image shows water molecules in the disc (ESO/L Calcada)
An artist's impression of disc of gas and dust surrounding the star V883 Orionis. Inset image shows water molecules in the disc (ESO/L Calcada)

Scientists believe they have uncovered more evidence that water on Earth may be older than the sun.

An international team of researchers used data from ground-based telescopes to ascertain the chemical composition of a young star, known as V883 Orionis, in the Orion constellation.

They detected chemical signatures of heavy water – which is around 10% more denser than ordinary water – in the star’s rotating disc of gas and dust.

The researcher said their work, published in the journal Nature, suggests V883 Orionis may be the “missing link” scientists have been waiting for to understand more about how the solar system – and Earth – got its water.

Alma images of the disc around the star V883 Orionis, showing the spatial distribution of water (left, orange), dust (middle, green) and carbon monoxide (blue, right)
Alma images of the disc around the star V883 Orionis, showing the spatial distribution of water (left, orange), dust (middle, green) and carbon monoxide (blue, right) (Alma/ESO/NAOJ/NRA/J Tobin/B Saxton/NRAO/AUI/NSF/PA)

John J Tobin, an astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the US and lead author of the study, said: “We can now trace the origins of water in our solar system to before the formation of the Sun.”

He added: “The composition of the water in the disc is very similar to that of comets in our own solar system.”

The researchers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (Alma) – made up of 66 radio telescopes in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile – to observe V883 Orionis, which is 1,300 light-years away from Earth.

V883 Orionis is a protostar, which means it is still gathering mass in the form of rotating discs of gas and dust from its parent molecular cloud.

Water is frozen in the outermost part of this disc so the instruments were unable to detect it.

However, an outburst of energy from the star heated the inner disc to a temperature where water is gaseous – so astronomers were able to identify its chemical signatures.

Data from the telescopes allowed astronomers to determine the composition of water as well as map its distribution within the disc.

They said the V883 Orionis disc contains at least 1,200 times the amount of water in all Earth’s oceans.

The team also detected the presence of heavy water – where water molecules are made with heavy isotopes of hydrogen known as deuterium.

Water with high deuterium content can only form under specific conditions where there is enough energy to power the reaction that binds hydrogen, deuterium and oxygen.

Heavy water occurs naturally on Earth but in smaller quantities – at a proportion of about one heavy water molecule in 3,200 normal water molecules.

As normal and heavy water form under different conditions, their ratio can be used to trace when and where the water was formed.

In this instance, scientists believe Earth got its water from icy asteroids or comets from outside the solar system.

Mr Tobin said: “We can think of the path of water through the universe as a trail.

“We know what the endpoints look like, which are water on planets and in comets, but we wanted to trace that trail back to the origins of water.”

He added: “Until now, the chain of water in the development of our solar system was broken.

“V883 Ori is the missing link in this case and we now have an unbroken chain in the lineage of water from comets and protostars to the interstellar medium.”

