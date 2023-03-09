More than half of young carers report increased responsibilities – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than half of young carers report increased responsibilities – survey

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

More than half of children and young adults who act as carers for their family members in the UK say the time they spend caring has increased in the past year, a survey has found.

Charity Carers Trust found that 56% of the 1,109 children and young adults it surveyed aged under 25 said they now care for more people than they used to.

The charity said the “shocking” survey results show that young people are being hit by a “perfect storm” of the cost-of-living crisis and an increasing intensity of caring responsibilities.

Indeed, 57% of the children and young adults surveyed also reported that they always or usually worry about the cost of living and things becoming more expensive, with 45% of those who work reporting they always or usually struggle to balance caring with paid work.

Some 51% of those surveyed reported providing care for family members for between 20 and 49 hours, while also balancing their studies, work and lives outside of caring.

One young adult told the survey: “I’d love to have kid problems. Instead, I’m saving up to try and pay our rent and to see if I can squeeze in some food at the end of it.”

Carers Trust’s CEO Kirsty McHugh said it “cannot be right” that children and young adult carers are having to take on the burden of stretched finances with caring for their families.

“These shocking survey results show young people caring for their loved ones are being hit by a perfect storm of increasing intensity in their caring responsibilities and the spiralling cost of living,” she said.

“It cannot be right that children and young adult carers are having to take on the burden of dealing with stretched household finances and caring for ever longer hours, to the detriment of their education and wellbeing.”

She called for “radical action” from the Government to support the young carers.

“These young people and the local organisations that support them need radical action from the UK Government now,” she said.

“A national strategy for unpaid carers must finally be developed after years of delay, while an overhaul of Carer’s Allowance is long overdue.

“Young people also tell us they urgently need support with mental health and access to breaks. It’s high time we gave them the help they so sorely need.”

