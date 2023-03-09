Retrial for former police officer over rape allegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retrial for former police officer over rape allegation

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 9:58 am
A general view of the Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, London (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
A general view of the Central Criminal Court in the Old Bailey, London (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A former Metropolitan Police officer faces a retrial for the alleged rape of a woman nearly 20 years ago while serving in the force.

An Old Bailey jury was discharged last month after failing to reach a verdict in the trial of Stephen Kyere, 57, from Ashford, Surrey.

The defendant is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent at her home after flashing his warrant card at her during a night out on April 12 2004.

The case was reopened after the alleged victim wrote to the Metropolitan police commissioner in 2018 about the “injustice” she still felt years after the case was closed.

Stephen Kyere court case
Retired Metropolitan police officer Stephen Kyere (Yui Mok/PA)

Kyere was eventually identified as a suspect from CCTV images at the club and his DNA matched to a sample of semen on the woman’s duvet, the court had heard.

The defendant, who is now retired from the Metropolitan Police, denies rape and indecent assault.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Bryan confirmed the prosecution was seeking a retrial with a five-day time estimate.

He fixed it to start on May 22 at the Old Bailey.

The defendant was not required to attend the brief hearing and remains on bail.

