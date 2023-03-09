Mystic Meg, The Sun’s longtime astrologer, dies aged 80

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mystic Meg, The Sun’s longtime astrologer, has died aged 80, according to the newspaper.

The astrologer – whose real name was Margaret Lake – wrote a horoscope column for The Sun for nearly 23 years.

On Thursday, the newspaper reported that she had died earlier that morning after being admitted to the hospital suffering from flu.

Mystic Meg has died aged 80 (Alamy/PA)

Her longtime agent, Dave Shapland, told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

“It shows what an impact she made.”

Born in 1942 in Lancashire, she gained prominence through her weekly appearances on the National Lottery in a segment where she attempted to predict facts about the future winner.

Her regular spot was dropped by the BBC in a programme shake-up in 1997 but the following year she made a comeback for a sketch alongside presenter Bradley Walsh.

In the sketch, Walsh’s brother Del, who runs a market stall, tries to convince Meg of his own fortune-telling method – frying sausages.

Mystic Meg was also an astrologer for the News of the World until its demise (Sean Dempsey/PA)

She was also an astrologer for the News of the World until its demise and her predictions also featured in publications in Australia and the US.

In her practice, she worked with runes, crystal balls, I Ching, tarot and numerology.

According to astrological charts, Mystic Meg’s star sign was a Leo.

Over the years she also released a number of books including Mystic Meg’s Astrolife and Mystic Meg’s Lucky Numbers For Love Life And The Lottery.

A previous Lotto roll-over winner credited Mystic Meg with prompting her to check her ticket after she had hidden it in a biscuit tin next to her bed.

After mother-of-four Mary Jones from Gwynedd, North Wales, won £9.3 million in 2004 she said: “I read Mystic Meg in The Sun and it said don’t forget to check your lottery ticket. I couldn’t believe it when I realised it had come true.”