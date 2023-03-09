William and Kate to thank quake relief fundraisers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at a community centre to thank those involved in the aid effort supporting survivors of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

William and Kate are meeting volunteers at the Hayes Muslim Centre in west London, where members helped raise more than £25,000 through bucket collections and other donations in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a later 7.5 tremor, which both struck on February 6, claimed tens of thousands of lives in south-eastern Turkey and Syria and reduced thousands of homes and buildings to rubble as people slept.

In the weeks and months to come, DEC member charities will continue to deliver assistance to those affected by the earthquakes. This will include psycho-social support to help people who are struggling with trauma and emotional distress https://t.co/U5G93uJRY7 pic.twitter.com/DqzNc3VO3l — DEC (@decappeal) February 26, 2023

The British public have helped the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal raise £121 million – including donations from the King and Queen Consort and William and Kate.

The prince and princess will meet representatives from DEC member charities, including aid workers who have recently returned from the crisis zone in Turkey.

Staff from Save the Children, Islamic Relief, Action Against Hunger, Age International and the British Red Cross will share the latest on the situation and the impact incoming aid is having on communities across the region.

Before leaving, the couple will meet other communities who have made considerable efforts to fundraise as part of the appeal, including the Turkish Women’s Association, an organisation based in Richmond which partnered with a local community and a number of schools to raise more than £10,000.