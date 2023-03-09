Band sells Banksy’s Grim Reaper piece after 13 years as ‘people need to see it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Band sells Banksy’s Grim Reaper piece after 13 years as ‘people need to see it’

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 4:34 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:01 pm
Banksy’s original grim reaper painting Brace Yourself!, at the Hard Rock Cafe in London ahead of it being offered for sale by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Banksy’s original grim reaper painting Brace Yourself!, at the Hard Rock Cafe in London ahead of it being offered for sale by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A band who were given a painting by Banksy more than a decade ago in return for changing their name have said they are finally selling the artwork because “people should be able to see it”.

Canvas artwork Brace Yourself!, which shares its name with the rock group, has gone on display in London ahead of a sale in the US later this month.

The work, which Julien’s Auctions values at an estimated 600,000-800,000 dollars (£504,906 – £673,208), has been in the rock group’s possession since 2010.

Banksy sale
Brace Yourself! band members with Banksy’s original Grim Reaper painting Brace Yourself! (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

When the influential street artist made the canvas, which features a black and white Grim Reaper in a bumper car, he asked for the band – then called Exit Through The Gift Shop – to chose a new name due to copyright issues with his Oscar-nominated 2010 documentary of the same name.

After valuing the artwork with Sotheby’s at £200,000, the rockers stored the Banksy and have exhibited it at 2014’s Stealing Banksy and 2021’s Art of Banksy.

When asked how they were feeling about parting with the artwork, guitarist Darren Moore said: “I was kind of quite frustrated that it was so valuable … it did just kind of languish for a while in storage, hidden away from the world and so I was really happy when we finally started to exhibit.”

Fellow guitarist Mark Atkinson said: “I think for me, it’s the thing of even though we wouldn’t own it anymore, it’s still part of our story.”

He added they were getting to fulfil their “bucket list” by playing a gig in front of the painting at the auction in California, as it can be taken out of temperature controlled storage, which is a cost to the band.

Atkinson also said: “People should be able to see it … whether that’s (in) someone’s house or in a museum.

“So (the sale) wasn’t necessarily the cost driving it but it was a trigger because (after the exhibits) we were going to have to put it in storage and (continue to pay for) insurance.”

The sale is also about preserving the artwork as a “piece of history”, said singer Natalie Zalewska.

When asked if the band will be disappointed if a private collector buys the work, she added: “I think it will be shown again at some point even if that does happen, because he’s the biggest artist in the world. He’s so important.”

She also said the painting had given them “joy” and a lot of opportunities for “fun” and they wanted to say goodbye to it in a “cool way”.

“The journey has been a good one,” Moore also said over changing their name.

“Our first gig was in (drummer Simon Duncan’s) garden and now (we have played) in a big pub in Victoria called the Shakespeare (with) hundreds of people dancing.

“I guess it’s quite satisfying. I think we have improved and I guess, (we’re) more determined to keep playing.”

Banksy sale
Brace Yourself! inscribed on the original Banksy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Martin Nolan, executive director/CFO at Julien’s Auctions, said the importance of the artwork rests in it being given to a five-piece cover band – which also includes guitarist Kevin Wilson – by Banksy as “you can’t say it’s a beautiful picture because it’s the Grim Reaper”.

The proceeds of the sale will go to the band with a large portion set aside for MusiCares, a music industry charity, which Mr Nolan said was an added “feel-good factor”.

Mr Nolan added: “(Banksy) wanted them to have (it) as a backdrop, but they were smart to realise this is something of value.

He also said: “We absolutely do expect it to sell for more than the estimate.”

Mr Nolan said “high net worth individuals” typically buy Banksy’s works but hoped that museums would be interested in Brace Yourself!

Brace Yourself! is being displayed in the window of the Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus in London from March 9 to 15.

The auction will start on March 29, at 7pm PST (3am GMT) live at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented