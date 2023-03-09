UK’s ‘gold standard’ Covid-19 infection survey to stop collecting data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

UK’s ‘gold standard’ Covid-19 infection survey to stop collecting data

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 6:25 pm
The survey was rolled out across the UK during the summer and autumn of 2020 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK’s long-running weekly Covid-19 infection survey, recognised worldwide as the “gold standard” for measuring levels of coronavirus among the population, is to stop collecting data.

The survey, which is based on a sample of tests from households across the country, will be “paused” from March 31, health officials have said.

Any new surveys will be announced “in due course”.

The infection survey has been led by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and has run for nearly three years, during which time it has been the most reliable measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 in the UK.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

It has provided vital data on levels of infection in all four nations of the country, along with regions and age groups in England, and has allowed successive waves of the virus to be clearly identified and tracked.

It has also supplied crucial information on the emergence of new variants, antibody levels, long Covid and the characteristics of those with the virus.

The survey collected swab tests and blood tests from households regardless of whether participants knew they had Covid-19 or if they were reporting results to the NHS, meaning it provided a valuable snapshot of the true spread of the virus, which was often underestimated by Government figures.

For example, during the wave of the virus in spring 2022 caused by the Omicron variant BA.2, data from the survey suggested there were half a million new infections a day in the UK – eight times the number being recorded on the Government’s dashboard.

The survey was rolled out across the UK during the summer and autumn of 2020, just after the first wave of the virus.

But it has measured every wave since then, with its figures revealing the biggest wave came in spring 2022 when weekly infections hit 4.9 million, followed by the wave of winter 2021/22, which peaked at 4.3 million infections.

In recent months the survey has helped track the scale and progress of the Christmas 2022 wave, which peaked at nearly three million infections, and a rise in prevalence of the virus during February 2023.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it will “confirm details of any new surveillance surveys that continue beyond March 31 2023 in due course. In the meantime, data collection for the Covid-19 infection survey will be paused”.

Professor Steven Riley, UKHSA director-general of data, acknowledged the survey has been an “important tool” in helping understand coronavirus, adding: “We will continue to ensure our surveillance activities remain proportionate and cost-effective with the move to living with Covid-19.

“We remain committed to monitoring the threat posed by Covid-19 through our range of surveillance systems and genomics capabilities, which report on infection rates, hospitalisations and the risks posed by new variants.”

Sir Ian Diamond, national statistician and ONS chief executive, said: “The pandemic has been a formidable test of our ability to gather and analyse data quickly, and the unique value of the Covid-19 infection survey (CIS) has been recognised worldwide.

“The data from this survey has had an incredible impact on the country’s response to the pandemic, and its success instils confidence in the ability to stand up wider surveillance activities in future.

“As UKHSA works to confirm its approach to Covid-19 surveillance, we plan to continue gathering valuable insight into the experiences of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections and long Covid in communities, and look forward to continuing to work with CIS participants to do so.”

The infection survey has been delivered by the ONS in partnership with the University of Oxford, University of Manchester, the UKHSA and the Wellcome Trust.

