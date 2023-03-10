Woman and two boys found dead inside London house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman and two young boys have been found dead at a house in south-east London.

Police and paramedics were called to the home on Mayfield Road in Belvedere at 11.50am on Thursday after concerns were raised for their welfare.

The 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were found dead inside.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Next of kin have been notified.

“Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene after being called at 12.16pm.

LAS said all three were pronounced dead at the scene.