Police release video of man kicking dog he was walking

Police have released video footage of a man kicking a dog that he was walking on a lead, as officers seek to identify him.

The doorbell camera footage from Stowmarket, Suffolk, shows the man stumble over the dog before kicking it at 7.48pm on March 3.

The recording captures the dog squealing after it was kicked, before the man picks it up and walks off on the Northfield View estate.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may be able identify a man in Stowmarket involved in an incident in which a dog was kicked. Please note some people may find the CCTV footage distressing. Read more >> https://t.co/9emEJQPYKX pic.twitter.com/JXpBnMCo5b — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) March 10, 2023

The man was wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded jacket and shorts.

The dog, which has dark and light colouring, was wearing a red jacket.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/12976/23.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.