Hundreds join shooting victim’s father for walk against gun and knife crime

Hundreds of people have joined the father of shooting victim Elle Edwards to walk into Liverpool as part of a campaign to end gun and knife crime.

Tim Edwards, whose 26-year-old daughter was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve, said it was “crazy” to see the number of people who joined him and comedian John May as they walked from Otterspool to Liverpool’s Pier Head on Friday.

Mr Edwards joined Mr May on a walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise awareness of the Weapons Down Gloves Up scheme – a boxing initiative aimed at taking young people off the streets and into employment.

Boxer Tony Bellew (left) and promoter Eddie Hearn (right) joined Tim Edwards, the father of murdered Elle Edwards, in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Friday, the pair were joined by boxer Tony Bellew, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and former Liverpool FC player Chris Kirkland as they arrived in the city.

More than 200 people walked along with them, some wearing T-shirts with Ms Edwards’ photo on them.

Mr Edwards said: “It’s crazy. We were expecting about 100 people and I think there’s a couple more than that.

“We just have no comprehension of how many people have turned up but thanks to every single one and especially the kids who’ve come along because this is what it’s about, it’s about them.

“If we can pass that message on to these kids then this city has done its job.”

Asked how he felt when he saw the Liver Birds, Mr Edwards said: “Very emotional, I’m about to fill up now to be honest.”

Mr May, 41, began his walk on January 27 and was joined by Mr Edwards in Worcester after they started speaking online.

The pair are now due to continue on to John O’Groats together.

Mr May said: “I decided to do it because I just think it’s important.

“Some of the kids in this city need educating and pointing in the right direction.

“I think a lot don’t know their self-worth.”

He said it was “overwhelming” to see all the people who had turned out to join them.

Elle Edwards was fatally shot on Christmas Eve (Family handout/PA)

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Edwards said he was doing the walk in memory of Elle, who is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting which killed her.

He said: “I’m doing this in Elle’s name, to keep her name alive, and to raise awareness of Weapons Down Gloves Up.

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

Thomas Waring, 20, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender in connection with the incident.