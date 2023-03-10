Hundreds join shooting victim’s father for walk against gun and knife crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds join shooting victim’s father for walk against gun and knife crime

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 6:26 pm
Tim Edwards, the father of murdered Elle Edwards, (centre left) with grandson Ronan on his shoulders with comedian John May (centre right) in Liverpool on a walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise awareness for the Weapons Down Gloves Up scheme – a boxing initiative aimed at taking young people off the streets and into employment (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hundreds of people have joined the father of shooting victim Elle Edwards to walk into Liverpool as part of a campaign to end gun and knife crime.

Tim Edwards, whose 26-year-old daughter was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve, said it was “crazy” to see the number of people who joined him and comedian John May as they walked from Otterspool to Liverpool’s Pier Head on Friday.

Mr Edwards joined Mr May on a walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise awareness of the Weapons Down Gloves Up scheme – a boxing initiative aimed at taking young people off the streets and into employment.

Weapons Down Gloves Up walk
Boxer Tony Bellew (left) and promoter Eddie Hearn (right) joined Tim Edwards, the father of murdered Elle Edwards, in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Friday, the pair were joined by boxer Tony Bellew, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and former Liverpool FC player Chris Kirkland as they arrived in the city.

More than 200 people walked along with them, some wearing T-shirts with Ms Edwards’ photo on them.

Mr Edwards said: “It’s crazy. We were expecting about 100 people and I think there’s a couple more than that.

“We just have no comprehension of how many people have turned up but thanks to every single one and especially the kids who’ve come along because this is what it’s about, it’s about them.

“If we can pass that message on to these kids then this city has done its job.”

Asked how he felt when he saw the Liver Birds, Mr Edwards said: “Very emotional, I’m about to fill up now to be honest.”

Mr May, 41, began his walk on January 27 and was joined by Mr Edwards in Worcester after they started speaking online.

The pair are now due to continue on to John O’Groats together.

Mr May said: “I decided to do it because I just think it’s important.

“Some of the kids in this city need educating and pointing in the right direction.

“I think a lot don’t know their self-worth.”

He said it was “overwhelming” to see all the people who had turned out to join them.

Elle Edwards death
Elle Edwards was fatally shot on Christmas Eve (Family handout/PA)

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Edwards said he was doing the walk in memory of Elle, who is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting which killed her.

He said: “I’m doing this in Elle’s name, to keep her name alive, and to raise awareness of Weapons Down Gloves Up.

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

Thomas Waring, 20, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

