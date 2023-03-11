Viewers cancel licence fee after BBC’s day of controversy marks ‘final straw’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viewers cancel licence fee after BBC’s day of controversy marks ‘final straw’

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 2:48 am Updated: March 11, 2023, 2:55 am
(PA)
(PA)

Viewers who cancelled their TV licence fee in response to a day of controversy for the BBC have said they feel the corporation has “sold its soul”.

Friday saw Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker asked to step back from presenting the show, Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce accused of trivialising domestic abuse and claims the BBC pulled an episode of a new Sir David Attenborough series out of fears of a political backlash.

Among several Twitter users posting pictures proving they had cancelled their monthly direct debits for their TV licence fee was learning and disabilities support worker Simone Gordon.

“I have felt for a while that there has been bias towards the Government shown by the BBC in its news coverage,” the 42-year-old from Lincoln told the PA news agency.

“The treatment of Gary Lineker this week confirmed what I feared.

“Fiona Bruce describing Stanley Johnson in last night’s Question Time hitting his wife ‘just the once’ seemed further proof of this.

“The BBC’s decision not to broadcast (Sir) David Attenborough’s episode in case it offended right-wing viewers was the final straw.

“I had to cancel my TV licence otherwise I would feel that I would be supporting their agenda.”

Simone Gordon, a Labour voter, said she felt the BBC has become a ‘mouthpiece’ for the Government (Simone Gordon)

The BBC has defended Bruce, stating she was voicing the context of domestic abuse allegations made towards Stanley Johnson, former prime minister Boris Johnson’s father, and also claimed there “was no sixth episode” of Sir David’s Wild Isles.

Ms Gordon said she has set up a direct debit for the amount of money she was paying towards the licence fee to go to the RSPB, a charity which helped to produce the contested sixth episode of Sir David’s show, Saving Our Wild Isles, which is about restoring biodiversity in the UK.

“I think the BBC has sold its soul – the once great public service broadcaster is now in my view nothing more than a mouthpiece for the most right-wing British government ever to hold office,” said Ms Gordon, a Labour voter.

“Shame on them. The BBC is not, in my view, impartial anymore.”

Angela Riley, an outdoor nursery manager from Edinburgh, Scotland, shared a Guardian article about the controversy surrounding Sir David’s documentary series on Twitter, stating: “That’s it – monthly TV Licence cancelled until further notice.

“I can no longer in good faith continue to fund the slow but relentless assault on the integrity of the BBC by this (Conservative) government.”

The 42-year-old, who grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, told the PA news agency the events on Friday were “a step too far”.

“I lived through years of an apartheid South Africa and saw first hand how the state’s media was used for political gain and to stir up hatred amongst its citizens,” she said.

“You can’t ever downplay the influence and responsibly the media has, to coin a phrase from (CNN news anchor) Christiane Amanpour, to be ‘truthful, not neutral.’

“Sadly, this for me is a step too far. The final nail in the coffin.”

