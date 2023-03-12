Family hope song in support of Gary Lineker sparks impartiality conversations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family hope song in support of Gary Lineker sparks impartiality conversations

By Press Association
March 12, 2023, 7:01 am
The Marsh family (The Marsh Family)
The Marsh family (The Marsh Family)

A family who have penned a viral song which makes use of the Match Of The Day tune to stand in solidarity with Gary Lineker hope it generates “worthwhile” discussions about impartiality.

History lecturer Ben Marsh, 46, his wife Danielle, 45, an administrator, and their children – Alfie, 16, Thomas, 15, Ella, 13, and Tess, 11 – posted a video of their song to Twitter on Friday, with the hashtag #IStandWithGary.

The video – which was uploaded to Twitter on Friday night and has more than 600,000 views and over 12,000 likes – sees Ella playing the trumpet, Alfie, the bass, Thomas, the drum, Tess the triangle and Mr Marsh playing the guitar; while most of the group sing the lyrics, including their Alaskan Shepherd Monty.

Mr Marsh told the PA news agency that the BBC’s decision to ask Lineker to step back from presenting Match Of The Day (MOTD) on Friday night acted as the “trigger” for the song.

“We thought that the whole thing was an over-exaggeration anyway”, Mr Marsh, who lives with his family in Faversham, Kent, said.

“But we felt like it was worth saying something about what was happening internally.”

The ex-footballer became embroiled in a row over impartiality following a tweet which saw him compare the language used to launch a new Government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Mrs Marsh added that after finding out about the BBC’s decision regarding Lineker at 5pm on Friday, she told her husband who disappeared for a while and then sent over a text with lyrics.

Marsh family song
Ben Marsh, his wife Danielle, and their four children Alfie, Thomas, Ella and Tess (The Marsh Family)

Some of the lyrics include: “We’ve all just seen a game of chicken within the BBC / They’ve given Lineker a kicking, for no apology” and “they’ve backed themselves into a corner and tried to park the bus”.

Mr Marsh added that after he sent his text, he got a text back from downstairs which read: “The lyrics look great, but what’s the tune?

“And [Danielle] did not clock that the song was inspired by the Match Of The Day song.”

Mrs Marsh retorted that by the time her husband came down the stairs, “me and Ella were singing the lyrics to the tune”.

Mr Marsh said that it took him roughly an hour to write the lyrics.

“The Lineker issue had been floating around in my head and then there was this other news about Attenborough and a wildlife programme”, he said.

“On Twitter, people were saying: they’re cancelling Attenborough, they’re cancelling Lineker, but then on the other side there is the issue of impartiality and figures like Laura Kuennsberg and Fiona Bruce within the BBC.”

“We decided we did not just want to make the song about Lineker, but to make it about the problem of people’s assumptions about bias.”

It took around half-an-hour for the song to be recorded following the first text from Mr Marsh, with the second out of the third attempt being uploaded to Twitter.

Mr Marsh said that the “key” part of the song was Ella “getting the trumpet on board”.

He added: “That was reasonably hard to learn.

“On the first take that we did, she got it wrong and we then tried it two other times, but neither of them were very good.

“But she was happy to use it even though she screwed up.”

When asked why, Ella told PA: “I think it was funnier because when I made a mistake and Monty was howling, everyone just had a bit more fun with it.”

The family have previously written songs on other contentious political issues, including a sea shanty about the dramatic resignation of Suella Braverman as home secretary in October of last year – and have been dubbed the “Von Trapped” family by the New York Times.

Mrs Marsh said that although the song is “not perfect”, she wanted it to highlight why impartiality is something that should be on people’s minds.

“It’s a song that’s been done in a couple of hours – it’s not meant to be perfect, it’s not meant to be the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, but sometimes music speaks to things and it makes people think about their opinion,” she said.

“You might not agree, you might have not even clocked the story, but we felt that impartiality is such an important topic and it’s something we wanted others to think about.”

Mr Marsh added: “It almost feels like something worthwhile may come out of the whole Gary Lineker episode because it is ridiculous for the media and everyone to be so obsessed with one celebrity sporting figure and not the substantive issue of migration policy which should have had much more airtime.

“But now it feels like we’ve kind of come through the Lineker thing – almost to a wider set of discussions about the public sphere.”

Ian Wright file photo
Ian Wright has been one of the biggest supporters of Lineker (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Many sporting pundits and high profile figures have lent their support to the ex-footballer, including Ian Wright and Alan Shearer who refused to present MOTD in Lineker’s absence – and Alex Scott, who tweeted that she would not present Football Focus on Saturday.

Mr Marsh added that it has been “really moving” to see sporting figures that are not often associated with politics stand in solidarity.

He said: “There’s a lot of power in that kind of emotion.

“I don’t know what Alan Shearer’s politics are or Ian Wright’s – and I don’t particularly care, but I think that it is cool that they and others have stood up for Gary Lineker.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'If we fight we can stop it': Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
shetland killer whales
Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough's latest BBC series
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Have you seen a dark green van acting suspiciously near Laurencekirk and Luthermuir?
Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red…
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists - and seize two vehicles - during Elgin driving crackdown
The fires happened on South Street, Elgin early on March 11. Image: GoogleMaps
Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires
Two weather warnings have been issued for the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented